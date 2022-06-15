ajc logo
X

Qualcomm wins antitrust case against EU commission

National & World News
33 minutes ago
A European Union court has invalidated a decision by the bloc’s executive arm to fine technology company Qualcomm more than $1 billion in an antitrust case

BRUSSELS (AP) — A European Union court on Wednesday invalidated a decision by the bloc's executive arm to fine technology company Qualcomm more than $1 billion in an antitrust case.

In overruling the European Commission, the Luxembourg-based General Court cited “a number of procedural irregularities" that affected the American company's defense rights and rejected the commission’s “analysis of the conduct alleged against Qualcomm."

European regulators fined Qualcomm $1.23 billion in 2018 after concluding the chip and software maker bribed Apple to exclusively use its products in iPhones and iPads, thereby stifling competition.

Without providing specifics, EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said at the time that Qualcomm had doled out “billions of dollars” to Apple during 2011-2016.

The regulators contended Qualcomm secretly paid Apple to use its chips for connecting to high-speed cellular networks as long as Apple didn’t switch to rival products during that period.

The General Court said that in addition to identifying procedural irregularities, it disagreed with the analysis of the anticompetitive effects of the payments.

“While the commission concluded that the incentive payments had reduced Apple’s incentives to switch to competing suppliers to source LTE chipsets, it is apparent from the commission decision that Apple had had no technical alternative to Qualcomm’s LTE chipsets for the majority of its requirements," the court said.

Editors' Picks
Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joining White House in senior post10h ago
Alpharetta judge announces retirement while being investigated
Braves bringing up Phil Gosselin, but Orlando Arcia is starting second baseman
19h ago
Armed employee storms Alpharetta HomeGoods store, prompts standoff, evacuations
13h ago
Armed employee storms Alpharetta HomeGoods store, prompts standoff, evacuations
13h ago
Braves will be all right without Ozzie Albies
16h ago
The Latest
AI pioneers honored with Spain’s Princess of Asturias Award
13m ago
European Central Bank gathers after borrowing costs rise
14m ago
In Ukraine, mines take lives even after fighting moves on
16m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top