X
Dark Mode Toggle

Quake swarms at neighboring Alaska volcanoes raise concerns

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MARK THIESSEN, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Not one but two volcanoes on the same island in Alaska’s Aleutian chain were showing signs of unrest on Friday, rocked by seismic activity

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Not one but two volcanoes on the same island in Alaska’s Aleutian chain were rocked by earthquakes on Friday, prompting concerns about a possible eruption.

Elevated earthquake activity was reported at both Tanaga and Takawangha volcanoes on uninhabited Tanaga Island, hundreds of miles (kilometers) from Anchorage.

“If an eruption were to occur, it is uncertain at this stage if it would come from Takawangha or Tanaga,” officials at the Alaska Volcano Observatory said in a statement that raised the alert level for the two volcanoes.

WHAT'S THE LATEST?

Even though the frequency of tremors slightly diminished Friday, earthquake activity at the volcanoes was still occurring about every minute or two.

“We’re still getting earthquakes up above magnitude 3 going on quite regularly,” said John Power, a research geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey stationed at the Alaska Volcano Observatory in Anchorage.

Seismic activity ramped up earlier this week at Tanaga Volcano, the middle of three volcanoes on Tanaga Island, located about 1,250 miles (2,012 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage, the state's major population area.

Then mid-week, earthquake activity began to intensify at Takawangha, a volcano about 5 miles (8 kilometers) to the east of Tanaga.

“We’ve seen actually earthquake activity building beneath both epicenters and in between them, which is causing us quite a bit of concern about what’s going on,” Power said. “It’s a very energetic sequence.”

A third volcano on the island, Sajaka, about 2 miles (3 kilometers) to the west of Tanaga, is not showing any sign of activity.

WHAT’S THE BIGGEST THREAT?

Since the island is uninhabited, the thick, viscous lava that could flow in an eruption would not cause harm. The nearest community, Adak, is about 65 miles (104 kilometers) to the east, on a separate island.

However, an ash cloud could pose threats to aircraft, potentially disrupting air travel between North America and Asia, and health problems for communities farther away. Volcanic ash is angular and sharp and has been used as an industrial abrasive. The powdered rock can cause a jet engine to shut down.

An interagency volcanic ash response plan, developed in 2011, details how state, federal and local agencies should respond to a volcanic eruption in the region that can cast ash throughout the area. It calls for the Alaska Volcano Observatory to take the lead in confirming an eruption and notify other agencies, which would then alert pilots, mariners and local communities.

Where and how far any ash would go would depend on numerous factors. Fine ash drifting to cities can cause respiratory problems for people and animals, interfere with electrical equipment and damage air filters and gasoline engines.

DOES QUAKE ACTIVITY MEAN AN IMPENDING ERUPTION?

The short answer is no.

Both Takawangha and Tanaga volcanoes in 2005 had smaller earthquake swarms that eventually just dissipated without an eruption — at least none that officials know about.

“We did see some signals that might have been very minor eruptive activity, but we were never able to confirm that,” Power said.

Some of the areas active in 2005 are where scientists are seeing a lot of earthquake activity now. “Where and how this activity will come to an end, whether or not it will lead to an eruption is an open question," Power said.

HOW UNUSUAL IS IT FOR TWO ACTIVE VOLCANOES TO BE SO CLOSE TOGETHER?

Having two volcanoes this close and both in a state of unrest is very unusual in Alaska, Power said, even though there are such occurrences elsewhere in the world.

For example, Mauna Loa and Kilauea both were erupting at the same time last year on Hawaii’s Big Island.

“It is unusual that ... we’re seeing earthquakes under both centers at the same time and actually between the centers, something which suggests to us that there’s probably something larger afoot here in the subsurface, the magma and so on beneath the volcanoes,” Power said.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

A landmark Atlanta hotel faces foreclosure. Here’s why10h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Army Corps of Engineers pauses talks on renaming Lake Lanier, Buford Dam
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Family: Activist’s hands raised when shot by troopers near training center site
2h ago

Credit: AP

Josh Pastner out at Georgia Tech after seven seasons
9h ago

Credit: AP

Josh Pastner out at Georgia Tech after seven seasons
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

It’s again time for Georgia Tech to dream big hoop dreams
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

China names Li Qiang premier nominally in charge of economy
19m ago
No. 6 Marquette holds off No. 11 UConn in Big East semifinal
19m ago
Atmospheric river floods California towns, brings rain, snow
27m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Class 3A boys: Sandy Creek 66, Cedar Grove 38
4h ago
One of Georgia's hottest Februarys ever brings pollen clouds, azalea blooms
12h ago
Daylight saving time: When you change your clocks, do this too
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top