Breaking: Braves games return to Comcast on Thursday
Nation & World News

Quake rattles Southern California desert communities, no immediate reports of damage

An earthquake has rattled the desert area east of Los Angeles but there have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries
40 minutes ago

BARSTOW, Calif. (AP) — An earthquake shook the desert area east of Los Angeles on Monday but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 4.9 quake occurred at about 1 p.m. and was centered 13.7 miles (22 kilometers) northeast of the community of Barstow.

It was felt as a “rolling sensation” about 80 miles (129 kilometers) away in the desert resort city of Palm Springs, but there were no immediate reports of damage, said police Lt. Gustavo Araiza.

San Bernardino County had no immediate reports of damage or injuries, said Mara Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the county sheriff's department.

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Wildfires plague the West amid a scorching heat wave and high winds
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Wildfire smoke chokes parts of Canada and western US, with some areas under air quality...
The Latest
California firefighters make progress as wildfires push devastation and spread smoke...6m ago
'White Dudes for Harris' is the latest in a series of Zoom gatherings backing the vice...7m ago
2 children dead and 11 people injured in stabbing rampage at a dance class in England...16m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Emory researcher sees promise in new treatment for common skin cancer
Outpouring of grief for Nelons from gospel music community, church members
Infant mortality rate up in Georgia as health officials try new approaches