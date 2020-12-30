Quake aftershocks keep people out of homes in Croatia

“We can’t say ‘Good morning,’ It is not good,” Petrinja mayor Darinko Dumbovic told Croatian radio. “We had the third and fourth tremors this morning, short ones but strong. What hasn’t fallen off before is falling now from the ruins of Petrinja.”

“Fear has crept into people," he said.

Pope Francis prayed for the victims. At the end of his weekly audience, he said: ”I particularly pray for those who died and for their families.”

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said the government will declare Saturday a day of national mourning. As the government abolished a travel ban between counties that was imposed during the holidays because of the coronavirus pandemic, Plenkovic appealed for respect for other measures.

“We are still fighting COVID-19, it wouldn’t be good to relax now,” Plenkovic said at a government session.

Rescuers spent the night searching through the rubble of heavily damaged buildings for possible survivors.

Officials said a 12-year-old girl died in Petrinja, a town of some 25,000 people. At least 26 people were hospitalized with injuries.

Tuesday's quake, the strongest in Croatia since the introduction of the modern seismic measurement system, was felt throughout the region, including neighboring Bosnia, Serbia and Slovenia.

The central Croatian region was also struck by a 5.2 earthquake on Monday.

AP writers Dusan Stojanovic and Jovana Gec contributed from Belgrade, Serbia, and Colleen Barry from Milan.

A view of remains of a car covered by debris and buildings damaged in an earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. A strong earthquake has hit central Croatia and caused major damage and at least one death and 20 injuries in a town southeast of the capital Zagreb. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

