ajc logo
X

QB Rattler says he's returning to South Carolina

National & World News
5 hours ago
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is coming back to the Gamecocks next season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Spencer Rattler is coming back to South Carolina.

The Gamecocks quarterback posted his return on social medial Tuesday night. The video showed Rattler's highlights this season and ended with the words, "He's Back."

Rattler's future had been among the biggest offseason questions for South Carolina, which finished 8-5 this past season and ended the year No. 23 in the final AP Top 25 rankings.

Rattler's NFL stock rose at the end of the season as he led South Carolina to consecutive wins over No. 5 Tennessee, 63-38, and No. 8 Clemson, 31-30, a week later.

Rattler passed for 3,026 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this past year. More than a third of his passing yards came in the final three games.

After a 45-38 loss at the Gator Bowl to Notre Dame, Rattler told media he'd take some time before deciding his future.

Rattler helped the Sooners to a Big 12 Conference title in 2020 and was a Heisman Trophy contender at the start of the following season. However, he lost his starting job to Caleb Williams and transferred to the Gamecocks and coach Shane Beamer after the season.

Rattler's top target from this past year, Antwane “Juice” Wells, announced Monday that he was passing on the NFL for another season at South Carolina.

Wells caught 68 passes for 929 yards and six touchdowns.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25 Sign up for the AP Top 25 newsletter here: https://link.apnews.com/join/6nr/morning-wire-newsletter-footer-internal-ads

Credit: Gary McCullough

Credit: Gary McCullough

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ashley Landis

Roster movement underway for Georgia Bulldogs after national title7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs’ golden age: Latest title makes them hungry for more
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For Georgia Tech fans, slight consolation in Georgia’s championship
16h ago

Credit: Notre Dame

Georgia Tech falls in overtime to Notre Dame
1h ago

Credit: Notre Dame

Georgia Tech falls in overtime to Notre Dame
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United likely buying out Josef Martinez’s contract
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Michael Probst

German coal mine clash pits laws against climate
4m ago
School lawsuits over social media harm face tough legal road
18m ago
Bridges leads undermanned Suns past Curry, Warriors 125-113
37m ago
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
8h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top