QB Rattler says he's returning to South Carolina

After a 45-38 loss at the Gator Bowl to Notre Dame, Rattler told media he'd take some time before deciding his future.

Rattler helped the Sooners to a Big 12 Conference title in 2020 and was a Heisman Trophy contender at the start of the following season. However, he lost his starting job to Caleb Williams and transferred to the Gamecocks and coach Shane Beamer after the season.

Rattler's top target from this past year, Antwane “Juice” Wells, announced Monday that he was passing on the NFL for another season at South Carolina.

Wells caught 68 passes for 929 yards and six touchdowns.

