QB Quinn Ewers to return from shoulder sprain for No. 7 Texas and start against TCU

Quarterback Quinn Ewers will start for No. 7 Texas against TCU after missing two games with a sprained shoulder

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
55 minutes ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Quarterback Quinn Ewers will start for No. 7 Texas against TCU after missing two games with a sprained shoulder, coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday.

Ewers has passed for 1,915 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Longhorns (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 7 CFP), who are tied for first in their conference. Ewers also has five rushing touchdowns. He left the field in the third quarter of Texas' 31-24 win at Houston on Oct. 21.

“He's had a great week of practice,” Sarkisian said. “I thought he got stronger as the week went on. I really didn’t feel like there was a throw he couldn’t make.”

Second-year freshman Maalik Murphy had started the last two games at quarterback and led the Longhorns to wins in both. He threw four touchdowns but also had four turnovers in those games, and struggled in the second half of Texas' 33-30 overtime win over Kansas State last week.

“If we eliminate those turnovers, he played some pretty good football for us. He should be proud of that,” Sarkisian said.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Thrown out: What went wrong for the GOP in Georgia’s redistricting5h ago

Credit: AP

Coca-Cola pulls products in Croatia after some illnesses reported
8m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Officials: Suspicious envelope sent to Fulton election office
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Young Thug case: Judge allows rap lyrics to be used as evidence in trial
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Young Thug case: Judge allows rap lyrics to be used as evidence in trial
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Four years later Abrams campaign collusion allegations unresolved
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

In growing tide, civilians flee north Gaza or shelter at hospital as Israel, Hamas battle...
9m ago
Democrats postpone a subpoena vote in the Supreme Court ethics probe after a blowup with...
13m ago
Election offices are sent envelopes with fentanyl or other substances. Authorities are...
17m ago
Featured

Atlanta is now the only U.S. city with giant pandas
5h ago
AJC poll shows Georgia Democratic rift over Israel
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top