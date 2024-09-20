QB Jordan Love questionable for Packers' game Sunday at Tennessee

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Love also was listed as questionable last Friday on Green Bay's injury report, but he was downgraded to doubtful the following day and ended up missing the Packers' 16-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Love hadn't practiced at all in the week leading up to the Colts game, but he's been practicing on a limited basis each of the last three days.

The victory over the Colts was the first game Love has missed since taking over as Green Bay's starting quarterback last year. He injured his left medial collateral ligament Sept. 6 during the final series of the Packers' 34-29 season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.