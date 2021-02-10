QB Heinicke re-signs with Washington for $8.75M over 2 years

Washington could also trade for or sign a veteran to compete with Heinicke and Allen or use the No. 19 draft pick on a developmental prospect.

“We all saw how Taylor Heinicke played in the playoff game,” executive vice president of personnel and football Marty Hurney said. “First, you start with evaluating your roster. Then you look at the quarterbacks that are out there. A lot of times it’s all about timing in the draft, what position you’re in and who’s out there available.”

Heinicke went undrafted and had stints with Minnesota, New England and Houston before landing with Rivera in Carolina in 2018. He made his first start with the Panthers that year and didn't play again until relieving Haskins in Week 16 this season.

Signed to be the “quarantine quarterback," Heinicke went 12 of 19 for 137 yards and a touchdown in that game. His familiarity with offensive coordinator Scott Turner's system gave the coaching staff confidence that Heinicke could play in the wild-card game with Smith nursing a right calf injury.

Heinicke separated his left shoulder against Tampa Bay diving for the pylon at the corner of the end zone and in the process earned respect from teammates for his gutsy play.

“That dude plays with no fear, and he’s going to give his playmakers a chance to make plays,” receiver Terry McLaurin said. “He’s going to extend plays, run and take hits. He’s going to do everything you asked for a quarterback to do in this league.”

