QB Deshaun Watson leaves Browns as NFL suspension begins

Watson has always denied any wrongdoing, and he maintained his innocence shortly after agreeing to the settlement worked out between the NFL and NFL Players Association following the league's appeal of his original six-game suspension.

As long as he abides by the league's provisions, Watson will be allowed to return to the Browns' training facility on Oct. 10, roughly halfway through his suspension. He can resume practice Nov. 14 and be officially reinstated two weeks later.

Per league rules, when Watson comes back he'll be permitted to receive treatment from the team's medical and athletic staffs. As part of his agreement, any massages must be scheduled by the Browns and only with club-mandated massage therapists.

While he's away, Watson is expected to work with a personal quarterback's coach. Watson played in Cleveland's first preseason game at Jacksonville, his first live game action since Jan. 3, 2001, after he sat out last season.

By the time he plays for the Browns, Watson will have not played in a regular-season game in 700 days.

Jacoby Brissett has moved into Watson's starting spot and will try to keep the Browns competitive during the suspension. Brissett, who has made 37 career starts, will be backed up by Joshua Dobbs.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7), right, warms up beside Deshaun Watson prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Credit: David Richard Credit: David Richard Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7), right, warms up beside Deshaun Watson prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Credit: David Richard Credit: David Richard