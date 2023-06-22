X

Qatar sovereign wealth fund buys stake in Washington NBA, NHL and WNBA teams, AP source says

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago
A person with knowledge of the sale tells The Associated Press the Qatar Investment Authority is buying a roughly 5% stake of Monumental Sports & Entertainment as part of a $4.05 billion deal

A person with knowledge of the sale says Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is buying a roughly 5% stake in the parent company of the NBA’s Washington Wizards, NHL’s Washington Capitals and WNBA’s Washington Mystics as part of a $4.05 billion deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement between the Qatar Investment Authority and Monumental Sports & Entertainment had not been announced.

It is believed to be the first time the government of Qatar is investing in U.S. professional sports. Sportico first reported the transaction, saying it is the first time any sovereign wealth fund has bought into ownership of an American team.

It is not Qatar's first big foray into major sports. The Middle Eastern country last year hosted soccer's World Cup for the first time, helping FIFA reach a record revenue level because of booming ticket and hospitality sales.

Ted Leonsis, who has owned the Capitals since 1999 and been majority owner of the Wizards since 2010, is the founder, managing partner and CEO of Monumental. The company lists 20 other partners on its website, including Laurene Powell Jobs and Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner.

Monumental also owns the Capital City Go-Go of the NBA G League and Capital One Arena in Washington and recently took over the media outlet formerly known as NBC Sports Washington, now Monumental Sports Network.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING: 5 people on missing submersible believed dead; search for clues continue21m ago

Credit: AP

In East Palestine, NTSB probes issues in Norfolk Southern derailment
50m ago

Atlanta prison guard pleads not guilty in federal excessive force case
57m ago

Operation Heatwave aims to continue reduction of gangs and violent crime in Atlanta
1h ago

Operation Heatwave aims to continue reduction of gangs and violent crime in Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Nedra Rhone

RHONE ON THE ROAD: Tubman Museum honors achievements of Black Americans
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Past deep sea rescues show the challenges of saving those on board
10m ago
Personal data of more than 700,000 retired California workers and beneficiaries have been...
10m ago
Pop star Kesha and producer Dr. Luke settle longstanding legal battle over rape...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Jesse Chavez is an unlikely and irresistible All-Star candidate
WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top