Qatar frees 8 retired Indian navy officers whose death sentences over alleged spying were commuted

NEW DELHI (AP) — Qatar has freed eight retired Indian navy officers who had been given death sentences for alleged spying that were commuted last year, India’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The eight men were accused of spying while working at Al Dahra, a consulting company in the oil-rich Gulf state that advises the Qatari government on submarine acquisitions. They were imprisoned in 2022 and handed death sentences in October that were reduced to prison sentences after India said it was exploring legal options and filed an appeal.

“We appreciate the decision by the Amir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of these nationals,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that seven of the men had returned to India. It gave no further details.