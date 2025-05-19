Qatar Airways reports earning a $2.15 billion profit in its last fiscal year, a record for carrier

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The holding company that owns Qatar Airways reported Monday it earned a $2.15 billion profit in its last fiscal year, its highest-ever profit off the back of record passenger numbers as global aviation bounces back after the coronavirus pandemic.

The state-owned carrier reported revenues of $23.4 billion overall in the results, up from $22.1 billion the year before. Its fiscal year profits in the prior reporting period were $1.6 billion.

“These record-breaking results are a testament to the hard work, skill and dedication of teams across all of Qatar Airways Group," said group CEO Badr Mohammed al-Meer in a statement.