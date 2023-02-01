Qatar Airways, Airbus reach settlement in A350 legal case

The next month, European planemaker Airbus terminated a multibillion-dollar order by Qatar Airways for 50 of its smaller single-aisle in-demand A321neo jets. The termination of the contract for the Airbus 321neos followed Qatar Airways' refusal to take any more A350s until the problem was fixed.

Now that the dispute has been resolved, Airbus will “reintegrate” Qatar's 50 A321neo orders, with deliveries due to resume in 2026, Airbus spokesman Justin Dubon said. The Toulouse, France-based planemaker also will resume deliveries this year of 23 A350s that that airline had put on hold because of the dispute, he said.

The details of the settlement are confidential, and there was no admission of liability.

“This agreement will enable Qatar Airways and Airbus to move forward and work together as partners,'' the companies' statement said.