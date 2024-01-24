Qatar, a top gas producer, says shipments affected by Houthi assaults as vessel attacked off Yemen

JERUSALEM (AP) — Qatar, one of the world's top exporters of liquified natural gas, warned Wednesday that its deliveries had been affected by ongoing attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on shipping over Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The statement by QatarEnergy came as an explosion struck near a ship Wednesday traveling through a crucial strait near Yemen, though no damage or injuries were reported, the British military said. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but suspicion immediately fell on the Houthis.

Ships carrying liquified natural gas from Qatar had been delayed previously before heading through the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea. That's where the Houthi attacks have snarled shipping in a key route for Asia and the Middle East to ship cargo and energy to Europe.