ajc logo
X

Qantas plane lands safely after mayday call over Pacific

National & World News
Updated 23 minutes ago
A Qantas flight traveling from New Zealand to Sydney has landed safely after it issued a mayday call following an engine problem over the Pacific Ocean

SYDNEY (AP) — A Qantas flight traveling from New Zealand to Sydney landed safely after it issued a mayday call following an engine problem over the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday.

Qantas Flight 144 landed at Sydney Airport from Auckland, New Zealand, after a 3.5-hour flight between the neighboring nations' most populous cities.

The Boeing 737 experienced an issue with one of its two engines about an hour from Sydney, Qantas told Australian Broadcasting Corp. in a statement.

The mayday, which is issued when a flight is in grave and imminent danger and needs immediate assistance, was downgraded to a PAN-PAN -- possible assistance needed — before the flight landed.

Passengers told reporters in Sydney that they were told when they left the plane that an engine had failed.

They described their experience of the engine malfunction as a “slight shudder” and “bumpy-like turbulence.”

Sydney Airport said in a statement that emergency crews were put on standby as a precaution, including firefighters, ambulances and police.

Neil Hanford, chairman of Strategic Aviation Solutions, a Sydney-based industry consultancy, said 737s can fly quickly and land safely on a single engine.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Police: ‘Speed a factor’ in fatal crash involving Georgia football players, staff8h ago

Credit: Jordan James

Memphis officials promise release of video of man's arrest
9h ago

Credit: Ga Dept of Corrections

Fulton County murder defendant acquitted at retrial
12h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Unusual’ pipe support omission behind new Vogtle delay, witness says
7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Unusual’ pipe support omission behind new Vogtle delay, witness says
7h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Hawks improving, winning despite all the noise
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Dita Alangkara

Clearly hampered Nadal loses in 2nd round of Australian Open
7m ago
Pegula, whose family owns Bills, honors Hamlin in Australia
18m ago
Tokyo shares jump after Bank of Japan keeps policy unchanged
32m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy High Museum of Art

Free events in Atlanta: Fun and worthwhile things to do
17h ago
Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash after title celebration
At-risk apartment tenants in Georgia need your help: A letter to Georgia lawmakers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top