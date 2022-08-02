ajc logo
X

Putin's rumored girlfriend hit with latest U.S. sanctions

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 4, 2004 file photo President Vladimir Putin, left, speaks with gymnast Alina Kabaeva at a Kremlin banquet in Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/ITAR-TASS, Presidential Press Service, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 4, 2004 file photo President Vladimir Putin, left, speaks with gymnast Alina Kabaeva at a Kremlin banquet in Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/ITAR-TASS, Presidential Press Service, File)

National & World News
By FATIMA HUSSEIN, Associated Press
Updated 15 minutes ago
A new round of U.S. sanctions targeting Russian elites includes a woman named in news reports as Vladimir Putin’s longtime romantic partner

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new round of U.S. sanctions targeting Russian elites includes a woman named in news reports as Vladimir Putin’s longtime romantic partner.

The Treasury Department said Tuesday that the government has frozen the visa of Alina Kabaeva, an Olympic gymnast in her youth and former member of the state Duma, and imposed other property restrictions. The department said she is also head of a Russian national media company that promotes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Critics of the Kremlin and imprisoned Russian rights campaigner Alexey Navalny have been calling for sanctions against Kabaeva, saying her news outlet took the lead in portraying Western commentary on the invasion as a disinformation campaign.

The U.K. sanctioned Kabaeva in May and the EU imposed travel and asset restrictions on her in June.

Also named in Treasury's latest sanctions package is Andrey Grigoryevich Guryev, an oligarch who owns the Witanhurst estate, a 25-bedroom mansion that is the second-largest estate in London after Buckingham Palace.

His $120 million yacht, the Alfa Nero, was also identified as blocked property. Also sanctioned was his son Andrey Andreevich Guryev and his son's Russian investment firm Dzhi AI Invest OOO.

“As innocent people suffer from Russia’s illegal war of aggression, Putin’s allies have enriched themselves and funded opulent lifestyles,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

“Together with our allies, the United States will also continue to choke off revenue and equipment underpinning Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine.”

The State Department also imposed additional visa restrictions and other sanctions.

In April, the U.S. imposed sanctions on Putin's adult daughters Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Alina Kabayeva, a former champion rhythmic gymnast and now a Duma member for the pro-Kremlin United Russia party, attends the first plenary session of the newly-elected State Duma, the lower parliament chamber, Moscow, Russia, Jan. 13, 2012. The Treasury Department said Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, that the government has frozen the visa of Kabaeva and imposed other property restrictions. The department said she is also head of a Russian national media company that promotes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel, File)

Credit: Mikhail Metzel

FILE - Alina Kabayeva, a former champion rhythmic gymnast and now a Duma member for the pro-Kremlin United Russia party, attends the first plenary session of the newly-elected State Duma, the lower parliament chamber, Moscow, Russia, Jan. 13, 2012. The Treasury Department said Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, that the government has frozen the visa of Kabaeva and imposed other property restrictions. The department said she is also head of a Russian national media company that promotes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel, File)

Credit: Mikhail Metzel

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Alina Kabayeva, a former champion rhythmic gymnast and now a Duma member for the pro-Kremlin United Russia party, attends the first plenary session of the newly-elected State Duma, the lower parliament chamber, Moscow, Russia, Jan. 13, 2012. The Treasury Department said Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, that the government has frozen the visa of Kabaeva and imposed other property restrictions. The department said she is also head of a Russian national media company that promotes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel, File)

Credit: Mikhail Metzel

Credit: Mikhail Metzel

Editors' Picks
Republicans back fake elector for state Senate2h ago
2022 Music Midtown festival canceled; decision linked to state gun laws
Braves trade Will Smith to Astros for Jake Odorizzi
31m ago
Georgia Bulldogs mourn death of football great Lars Tate
2m ago
Georgia Bulldogs mourn death of football great Lars Tate
2m ago
Seeking outfield help, Braves acquire Robbie Grossman from Tigers
13h ago
The Latest
US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing
2m ago
Taliban under scrutiny as US kills al-Qaida leader in Kabul
2m ago
Twins land Orioles closer Jorge López in deadline-day deal
4m ago
Featured
07/30/2021 —Marietta, Georgia — Colorful balloons are displayed throughout Kincaid Elementary School during a meet and greet for kindergartners and first graders at the school in Marietta, Friday, July 30, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution

What’s new at school this year?
A conversation with MLK Jr. kept Nichelle Nichols from exiting Star Trek
Ethics panel takes up biggest case yet in probe of Stacey Abrams supporters
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top