Putin, Zelenskyy agree to meet with 'African leaders' peace mission,' says South Africa president

Ramaphosa spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone over the weekend and they each agreed to host "an African leaders' peace mission" in Moscow and Kyiv, respectively, a statement from the South African leader's office said.

The leaders of Zambia, Senegal, Congo, Uganda and Egypt plan to join Ramaphosa on the mission, the president said. He said Putin and Zelenskyy gave him the go-ahead to “commence the preparations.”