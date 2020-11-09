Putin won't congratulate Biden until legal action resolved

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Monday offered a similar explanation of why President Xi Jinping has stayed silent.

“We understand the presidential election result will be determined following U.S. laws and procedures,” he said.

Peskov suggested that when the time comes, a congratulations message from Putin would come with all the expected protocol.

“I remind you that Vladimir Putin said more than once that he will respect any choice of American people, and will be ready to work with any chosen president of the United States,” he said.

For now, Putin's holding back allows a delay in addressing that fraught question of how to improve relations. Although Russian politicians widely lauded Trump's election in 2016, expecting him to make good on his promises of improving relations, his administration disappointed Moscow by enacting sanctions, expelling scores of Russian diplomats in the wake of the poisoning of double agent Sergei Skripal and authorizing lethal weapons sales to Ukraine.

But Russia is characteristically wary of Democratic U.S. administrations because they tend to be more forward about criticizing Russia on human rights and democracy issues.

Biden, in a 2011 trip to Russia while vice president, epitomized that approach in a speech at Moscow Statue University, the country's most prestigious higher education institute.

“Don’t compromise on the basic elements of democracy. You need not make that Faustian bargain," he told students.

