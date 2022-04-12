Putin vows to press invasion until Russia's goals are met

For now, Putin's forces are gearing up for a major offensive in the Donbas, which has been torn by fighting between Russian-allied separatists and Ukrainian forces since 2014, and where Russia has recognized the separatists’ claims of independence. Military strategists say Moscow appears to hope that local support, logistics and the terrain in the region favor its larger, better-armed military, potentially allowing Russia to finally turn the tide in its favor.

In Mariupol, a strategic port city in the Donbas, a Ukrainian regiment defending a steel mill claimed a drone dropped a poisonous substance on the city. It indicated there were no serious injuries. The assertion by the Azov Regiment, a far-right group now part of the Ukrainian military, could not be independently verified.

It came after a Russia-allied separatist official appeared to urge the use of chemical weapons, telling Russian state TV on Monday that separatist forces should seize the plant by first blocking all the exits. “And then we’ll use chemical troops to smoke them out of there,” the official, Eduard Basurin, said. He denied Tuesday that separatist forces had used chemical weapons in Mariupol.

Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said officials were investigating, and it was possible phosphorus munitions — which cause horrendous burns but are not classed as chemical weapons — had been used in Mariupol.

Much of the city has been leveled in weeks of pummeling by Russian troops. The mayor said Monday that the siege has left more than 10,000 civilians dead, their bodies "carpeted through the streets." Mayor Vadym Boychenko said the death toll in Mariupol alone could surpass 20,000 and gave new details of allegations by Ukrainian officials that Russian forces have brought mobile cremation equipment to dispose of the corpses.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, acknowledged the challenges Ukrainian troops face in Mariupol. He said via Twitter that they remain blocked and are having issues with supplies, while Zelenskyy and Ukrainian generals “do everything possible (and impossible) to find a solution and help our guys.”

“For more than 1.5 months our defenders protect the city from (Russian) troops, which are 10+ times larger," Podolyak tweeted. “They’re fighting under the bombs for each meter of the city. They make (Russia) pay an exorbitant price.”

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the use of chemical weapons “would be a callous escalation in this conflict,” while Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said it would be a “wholesale breach of international law.”

U.S. President Joe Biden for the first time referred to Russia’s invasion as a “genocide.” He was even blunter later Tuesday, repeating the genocide allegation and saying: “It's become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe the idea of even being a Ukrainian.”

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement that the U.S. could not confirm the drone report. But he noted the administration’s persistent concerns “about Russia’s potential to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents.”

Britain, meanwhile, has warned that Russia may resort to phosphorus bombs, which are banned in civilian areas under international law, in Mariupol.

Most armies use phosphorus munitions to illuminate targets or to produce smoke screens. Deliberately firing them into an enclosed space to expose people to fumes could breach the Chemical Weapons Convention, said Marc-Michael Blum, a former laboratory head at the Netherlands-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

“Once you start using the properties of white phosphorus, toxic properties, specifically and deliberately, then it becomes banned,” he said.

In the face of stiff resistance by Ukrainian forces bolstered by Western weapons, Russian forces have increasingly relied on bombarding cities, flattening many urban areas and killing thousands. The war has driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes — including nearly two-thirds of the country's children.

Moscow's retreat from cities and towns around Kyiv led to the discovery of large numbers of apparently massacred civilians, prompting widespread condemnation and accusations of war crimes.

Reports have primarily focused on northwestern suburbs such as Bucha, where Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk said that 403 bodies had been found and that the toll could rise as minesweepers comb the area.

Ukraine’s prosecutor-general’s office said Tuesday it was also looking into events in the Brovary district, which lies to the northeast.

It said the bodies of six civilians were found with gunshot wounds in a basement in the village of Shevchenkove and Russian forces were believed to be responsible.

Prosecutors are also investigating allegations that Russian forces fired on a convoy of civilians trying to leave by car from the village of Peremoha in the Brovary district, killing four people including a 13-year-old boy. In another attack near Bucha, five people were killed including two children when a car was fired upon, prosecutors said.

Putin falsely claimed Tuesday that Ukraine's accusation that hundreds of civilians were killed by Russian troops in the town of Bucha were "fake." Associated Press reporters saw dozens of bodies in and around the town, some of whom had their hands bound and appeared to have been shot at close range.

The Russian leader spoke at the Vostochny space launch facility in the country's far east, in his first known foray outside Moscow since the war began. He also said foreign powers would not succeed in isolating Russia.

Putin said Russia’s economy and financial system have withstood what he called a “blitz” of Western sanctions and claimed they would backfire by driving up prices for essentials such as fertilizer, leading to food shortages and increased migration flows to the West.

Addressing the pace of the campaign, Putin said Russia was proceeding “calmly and rhythmically” to “achieve the planned goals while minimizing the losses.”

While building up forces in the east, Russia continued to strike targets across Ukraine in a bid to wear down its defenses. The defense ministry said Tuesday that it used used air- and sea-launched missiles to destroy an ammunition depot and airplane hangar at Starokostiantyniv in the western Khmelnytskyi region and an ammunition depot near Kyiv.

___

Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press writer Robert Burns in Washington, and AP journalists around the world contributed to this report.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on during his visits to the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region Tsiolkovsky , Russia, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Russia on Tuesday marks the 61th anniversary of Gagarin's pioneering mission on April 12 1961, the first human flight to orbit that opened the space era. (Evgeny Biyatov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Evgeny Biyatov Credit: Evgeny Biyatov Caption Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on during his visits to the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region Tsiolkovsky , Russia, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Russia on Tuesday marks the 61th anniversary of Gagarin's pioneering mission on April 12 1961, the first human flight to orbit that opened the space era. (Evgeny Biyatov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Evgeny Biyatov Credit: Evgeny Biyatov

Caption Volunteers load bodies of civilians killed in Bucha onto a truck to be taken to a morgue for investigation, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd Caption Volunteers load bodies of civilians killed in Bucha onto a truck to be taken to a morgue for investigation, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Caption Firefighters are seen through the destroyed window of an apartment as they work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana Caption Firefighters are seen through the destroyed window of an apartment as they work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana

Caption Anatoliy Morykin, 45, left, mourns the death of his mother Valentyna Morykina, 82, who died in a retirement home due to poor living conditions during the Russian invasion in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd Caption Anatoliy Morykin, 45, left, mourns the death of his mother Valentyna Morykina, 82, who died in a retirement home due to poor living conditions during the Russian invasion in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Caption Relatives and friends stand by the coffins of Ukrainian servicemen Yuri Filyuk, 49, and Oleksander Tkachenko, 33, during a funeral ceremony in a village of Oleksandrivka, Odesa region, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. According to Ukrainian servicemen, these two were killed by a Russian missile hit their military base in Krasnoselka, Odesa region, on April 7. (AP Photo/Max Pshybyshevsky) Credit: Max Pshybyshevsky Credit: Max Pshybyshevsky Caption Relatives and friends stand by the coffins of Ukrainian servicemen Yuri Filyuk, 49, and Oleksander Tkachenko, 33, during a funeral ceremony in a village of Oleksandrivka, Odesa region, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. According to Ukrainian servicemen, these two were killed by a Russian missile hit their military base in Krasnoselka, Odesa region, on April 7. (AP Photo/Max Pshybyshevsky) Credit: Max Pshybyshevsky Credit: Max Pshybyshevsky

Caption A woman carries the portrait of Dmytro Stefienko, 32, a civilian killed during the war with Russia, during his funeral in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd Caption A woman carries the portrait of Dmytro Stefienko, 32, a civilian killed during the war with Russia, during his funeral in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Caption In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A destroyed self propelled artillery unit is seen on a road near Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana Caption A destroyed self propelled artillery unit is seen on a road near Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana

Caption Writing can be seen on a wall and a door in the basement of a school in Yahidne, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Residents say more than 300 people were trapped for weeks by Russian occupiers in the basement of the school in Yahidne. They wrote the names of people who died during the Russian occupation of their village. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Caption Writing can be seen on a wall and a door in the basement of a school in Yahidne, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Residents say more than 300 people were trapped for weeks by Russian occupiers in the basement of the school in Yahidne. They wrote the names of people who died during the Russian occupation of their village. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Caption Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack destroyed the building of a Culinary School in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana Caption Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack destroyed the building of a Culinary School in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana

Caption Valentina Saroyan sits in the basement of a school in Yahidne, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Residents say more than 300 people were trapped for weeks by Russian occupiers in the basement of the school in Yahidne. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Caption Valentina Saroyan sits in the basement of a school in Yahidne, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Residents say more than 300 people were trapped for weeks by Russian occupiers in the basement of the school in Yahidne. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Caption People board a transport during evacuation of civilians in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Caption People board a transport during evacuation of civilians in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Caption Men help Maria Dyachenko, 83, to board a transport during evacuation of civilians in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Maria left the village of Dovhenke, about 25 km south of Izyum, Kharkiv region. She told her village was completely destroyed during fightings between Russian and Ukrainian forces, only few houses are intact there. Maria came to Kramatorsk to get chance for evacuation and asked volunteers to move her to Ukrainian city of Dnipro. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Caption Men help Maria Dyachenko, 83, to board a transport during evacuation of civilians in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Maria left the village of Dovhenke, about 25 km south of Izyum, Kharkiv region. She told her village was completely destroyed during fightings between Russian and Ukrainian forces, only few houses are intact there. Maria came to Kramatorsk to get chance for evacuation and asked volunteers to move her to Ukrainian city of Dnipro. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Caption Ukrainian servicemen carry a coffin during during a funeral ceremony for Yuri Filyuk, 49, and Oleksander Tkachenko, 33, in a village of Oleksandrivka, Odesa region, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. According to Ukrainian servicemen, these two were killed by a Russian missile hit their military base in Krasnoselka, Odesa region, on April 7. (AP Photo/Max Pshybyshevsky) Credit: Max Pshybyshevsky Credit: Max Pshybyshevsky Caption Ukrainian servicemen carry a coffin during during a funeral ceremony for Yuri Filyuk, 49, and Oleksander Tkachenko, 33, in a village of Oleksandrivka, Odesa region, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. According to Ukrainian servicemen, these two were killed by a Russian missile hit their military base in Krasnoselka, Odesa region, on April 7. (AP Photo/Max Pshybyshevsky) Credit: Max Pshybyshevsky Credit: Max Pshybyshevsky