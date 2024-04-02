BreakingNews
Official capacity at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium to decrease
Nation & World News

Putin vows to find the masterminds of the Moscow concert hall attack and urges tighter security

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to track down the masterminds of the Moscow concert hall massacre that left 144 people dead
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of Russian Interior Ministry Board in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of Russian Interior Ministry Board in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
38 minutes ago

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin vowed Tuesday to track down the masterminds of the Moscow concert hall attack that left 144 people dead in the worst assault on Russian soil in two decades, and urged its law enforcement agencies to tighten security at mass gatherings.

Putin has repeatedly sought to link the March 22 killings to Ukraine and the West despite the Islamic State group's claim of responsibility and Kyiv's vehement denial, as well as a U.S. government warning to Moscow days earlier of an imminent attack.

Speaking at a meeting with top officials of the Interior Ministry that oversees the nation's police force, Putin said it is important to determine "not only the perpetrators of this outrage but all links in the chain and its beneficiaries.”

He added, in an apparent threat of retaliation: “Those who use this weapon against Russia should realize it's a double-edged weapon.”

Putin said that the masterminds of the concert hall raid sought to “sow discord and panic, strife and hatred in our country in order to break up Russia from within," adding that “we mustn't allow them to do that.”

“It's inadmissible to use the tragic event to provoke ethnic tensions, xenophobia and Islamophobia," he said.

Russian security agencies have detained four suspects, all of them citizens of Tajikistan, and seven other alleged accomplices.

The attack has fueled anti-migrant sentiments and drawn calls from Russian hawks to limit immigration despite the fact that the Russian economy strongly depends on such workers, most of them from ex-Soviet nations in Central Asia, including Tajikistan.

Russian media reported that authorities have strengthened controls over migrants following the attack.

Putin urged the Interior Ministry to tighten controls on illegal migration and close loopholes in existing procedures that allow people with a criminal past to get work permits and even Russian citizenship.

The lapse in security has led many to wonder how gunmen could easily kill so many people at a public event. Kremlin critics have argued that it was rooted in the vast Russian security apparatus focusing not on threats of terrorism but on stifling the political opposition, independent media and civil society groups in the harshest crackdown since Soviet times.

Putin said the authorities are investigating the performance of law enforcement structures and other agencies in the concert hall attack. He urged law enforcement agencies to strengthen security at public gatherings.

“We have paid a very high price, and the analysis of the situation must be objective and professional,” he said. “It's important to do that in order to take ensuring security and order at mass gatherings, sports facilities, transport, trade and recreational centers, schools, hospitals, universities, theaters and so on to a new level. All those facilities must be under constant control.”

Putin again charged that Moscow's foreign adversaries were aiming to “ruin what is left of historic Russia, to break up its core" in order to win control over the country's vast resources.

“Some of them are trying to preserve their hegemony in today's rapidly changing world at our expense,” he said. “Some apparently saw our country as a weak link. They are mistaken.”

The Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan claimed it carried out the attack, and U.S. intelligence said it had information confirming the group was responsible. The U.S. government said it told Russia in early March of an imminent attack under the "duty to warn" rule that obliges U.S. intelligence officials to share such information, even with adversaries. It was unclear how specific the tip was.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow also issued a public notice March 7 advising Americans to avoid crowds in the capital over the next 48 hours due to “imminent” plans by extremists to target large gatherings, including concerts. Just three days before the attack, Putin dismissed the U.S. Embassy notice as an attempt to scare or intimidate Russians and blackmail the Kremlin.

The chief of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, confirmed that Moscow received the U.S. tip but said it was lacking detail.

“The information was too general and didn't allow to fully identify those who were involved in that horrible crime,” Naryshkin said, following a similar statement last week from Alexander Bortnikov, the director of the Federal Security Service, Russia's main domestic security agency.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, addresses the annual meeting of Russian Interior Ministry Board in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev sits on the right. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of Russian Interior Ministry Board in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of Russian Interior Ministry Board in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of Russian Interior Ministry Board in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev sits on the right. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A massive blaze is seen over the Crocus City Hall concert venue on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 22, 2024. The attack on the venue that killed over 140 people marked a major failure of Russian security agencies. (Sergei Vedyashkin/Moscow News Agency via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia GOP official refuses to resign after judge rules he voted illegally

Credit: Handout

Move-in day marks new era for Goat Farm

TUESDAY’S WEATHER
Breezy, cloudy before strong storms tonight

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

This time, Georgia Senate says no to last-minute special-interest tax break
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

This time, Georgia Senate says no to last-minute special-interest tax break
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

EPA rules to push EV sales to new heights. What that means for Georgia
The Latest

Credit: AP

Biden will host Muslim leaders at White House for a meeting on Gaza and a scaled-down...
9m ago
Hospitals must obtain written consent for pelvic and similar exams, the federal...
9m ago
Anthony M. Kennedy to reflect on his life and his years on the Supreme Court in...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Photos: Views from the Easter Sunday service atop Stone Mountain
5 family friendly spring break ideas near Atlanta
NCAA Women’s Tournament Bracket