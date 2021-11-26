Putin to host leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan for talks

The peace agreement was celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan but was seen as a betrayal by the opposition in Armenia. Pashinyan defended it as the only way to prevent the Armenian forces from losing control over the entire Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan reignited again in May, and clashes on the border have been reported several times since then. Some of them resulted in multiple casualties on both sides.

During a meeting with Aliyev on Friday, Putin acknowledged that problems in the region still exist. “Unfortunately, there are problems, there are incidents. Unfortunately, they are still not without casualties,” the Russian leader said.

“But that's why we're meeting — to see what has been done and what needs to be done by everyone so that not only nothing like that happens, but also conditions are created for calming down the situation," and ensuring that people could “calmly live" in the region, Putin added.

Aliyev said that clashes on the border have been “sporadic” and don't add up to a “systemic crisis.” Still, Aliyev said, the three-way talks are necessary to find ways of “controlling the risks, minimizing them.”