Putin suggests turning Turkey into gas hub for Europe

“We could ... make the main routes for the supply of our fuel, our natural gas to Europe through Turkey, creating in Turkey the largest gas hub for Europe -- if, of course, our partners are interested in it,” Putin told a Moscow energy forum.

On Thursday, he said the hub could help regulate “exorbitant" prices. “We could easily regulate (prices) at a normal market level, without any political overtones,” Putin said.

Erdogan did not comment publicly on the proposal but Putin’s spokesman, Dimitry Peskov said that Turkey has reacted positively to the idea. Officials from Erdogan’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Turkey’s state-run news agency however, quoted Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez as saying on Wednesday that it was “too early to assess” the proposal.

“Technically it is possible,” Anadolu Agency quoted Donmez as telling reporters at the same Moscow energy forum. “For such international projects, technical, commercial and legal evaluation and feasibility studies need to be conducted.”

The Turk Stream, which has two lines with a total capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters per year, was inaugurated in 2020.

NATO-member Turkey, which is depending on Russian gas and tourism, has criticized Moscow’s actions in Ukraine but has not joined U.S. and European sanctions against Russia. It has maintained its close ties with both Moscow and Kyiv and positioning itself as a mediator between the two. Ankara recently helped broker key deals that allowed Ukrainian to resume grain exports and led to a prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia.

Although Russia is still conveying gas to Europe via Ukraine, the amount it's has plummeted drastically with the two Baltic pipelines out of commission.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline never came on stream because Germany blocked its operation just before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

—

Litvinova reported from Tallinn, Estonia.

Credit: Vyacheslav Prokofyev Credit: Vyacheslav Prokofyev

Credit: Vyacheslav Prokofyev Credit: Vyacheslav Prokofyev

Credit: Vyacheslav Prokofyev Credit: Vyacheslav Prokofyev

Credit: Vyacheslav Prokofyev Credit: Vyacheslav Prokofyev

Credit: Vyacheslav Prokofyev Credit: Vyacheslav Prokofyev

Credit: Vyacheslav Prokofyev Credit: Vyacheslav Prokofyev