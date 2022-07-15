Putin reshuffles top officials, names new space agency head

Borisov acknowledged some of the shortcomings in recent comments, saying that the military industries should have been more active in developing and producing drones.

“I think we were late with the deployment of drones," he said in an interview with state television.

Borisov's appointment to the important position of Roscosmos chief indicates that he hasn't completely fallen from grace despite the weapons procurement issues.

There was no immediate word on a new job for Rogozin, who had served as Roscosmos chief since 2018 and became known for his blustery anti-West rhetoric.

In the early 2000s, Rogozin led a nationalist party, winning notoriety for his anti-migrant stance, and later served as Moscow's envoy to NATO. In 2011, he was named a deputy prime minister in charge of weapons industries and space, the job he held before Putin named him Roscosmos chief.

Some Russian media speculated that Rogozin still retains Putin's favor and could be given a new senior job to oversee Moscow-controlled territories in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the state Tass news agency that there were no complaints about Rogozin’s performance as the Roscosmos head, adding without elaboration that Rogozin will receive a new position.

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov during their meeting after visiting the Zaliv shipyard in Kerch, Crimea, on July 20, 2020. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday replaced Russian Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin with Yuri Borisov, a deputy prime minister who was in charge of weapons industries. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

FILE - Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov speaks after the signing of an accord with Venezuela, at the Presidential Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, on Feb. 16, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday replaced Russian Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin with Yuri Borisov, a deputy prime minister who was in charge of weapons industries. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

FILE - Director General of the Russia state corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin walks in Baikonur airport, in Kazakhstan, Oct. 11, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday removed Dmitry Rogozin as the head of state-controlled Roscosmos space agency that oversees the country's space program and includes rocket factories, launch facilities and numerous other assets. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP, File)

FILE - President Vladimir Putin, right, listens to Russian Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin as he visits the Energomash, leading Russian rocket engine company in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, April 12, 2019. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday removed Dmitry Rogozin as the head of state-controlled Roscosmos space agency that oversees the country's space program and includes rocket factories, launch facilities and numerous other assets. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

FILE - Roscosmos state space corporation head Dmitry Rogozin, accompanies new International Space Station crew members, to the rocket prior to the launch at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, on June 6, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday removed Dmitry Rogozin as the head of state-controlled Roscosmos space agency that oversees the country's space program and includes rocket factories, launch facilities and numerous other assets. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool Photo via AP, File)