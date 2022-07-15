ajc logo
X

Putin reshuffles top officials, names new space agency head

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov arrive to attend the opening of the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Zhukovsky, Russia, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday replaced Russian Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin with Yuri Borisov, a deputy prime minister who was in charge of weapons industries. Borisov's duties were handed over to Denis Manturov, the minister of industry and trade who was also given the rank of a deputy prime minister. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov arrive to attend the opening of the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Zhukovsky, Russia, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday replaced Russian Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin with Yuri Borisov, a deputy prime minister who was in charge of weapons industries. Borisov's duties were handed over to Denis Manturov, the minister of industry and trade who was also given the rank of a deputy prime minister. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File)

National & World News
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin has reshuffled his top officials, naming a new head of the state space corporation and giving broad new powers to one of his top ministers

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday reshuffled his top officials, naming a new head of the state space corporation and giving new broad powers to one of his top ministers.

Putin removed Dmitry Rogozin as the head of state-controlled Roscosmos space agency that oversees the country's space program and includes rocket factories, launch facilities and numerous other assets.

He replaced Rogozin with Yuri Borisov, a deputy prime minister who was in charge of weapons industries. Borisov's duties were handed over to Denis Manturov, the minister of industry and trade who was also given the rank of a deputy prime minister.

Manturov has held the ministerial job since 2012 and reportedly has Putin's favor, accompanying the Russian president on most foreign and domestic trips.

The reshuffle follows predictions of Borisov's removal from the job that he held for four years amid reported flaws and deficiencies in Russian weapons programs highlighted by the military action in Ukraine.

Borisov acknowledged some of the shortcomings in recent comments, saying that the military industries should have been more active in developing and producing drones.

“I think we were late with the deployment of drones," he said in an interview with state television.

Borisov's appointment to the important position of Roscosmos chief indicates that he hasn't completely fallen from grace despite the weapons procurement issues.

There was no immediate word on a new job for Rogozin, who had served as Roscosmos chief since 2018 and became known for his blustery anti-West rhetoric.

In the early 2000s, Rogozin led a nationalist party, winning notoriety for his anti-migrant stance, and later served as Moscow's envoy to NATO. In 2011, he was named a deputy prime minister in charge of weapons industries and space, the job he held before Putin named him Roscosmos chief.

Some Russian media speculated that Rogozin still retains Putin's favor and could be given a new senior job to oversee Moscow-controlled territories in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the state Tass news agency that there were no complaints about Rogozin’s performance as the Roscosmos head, adding without elaboration that Rogozin will receive a new position.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov during their meeting after visiting the Zaliv shipyard in Kerch, Crimea, on July 20, 2020. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday replaced Russian Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin with Yuri Borisov, a deputy prime minister who was in charge of weapons industries. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: Alexei Druzhinin

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov during their meeting after visiting the Zaliv shipyard in Kerch, Crimea, on July 20, 2020. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday replaced Russian Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin with Yuri Borisov, a deputy prime minister who was in charge of weapons industries. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: Alexei Druzhinin

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov during their meeting after visiting the Zaliv shipyard in Kerch, Crimea, on July 20, 2020. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday replaced Russian Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin with Yuri Borisov, a deputy prime minister who was in charge of weapons industries. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: Alexei Druzhinin

Credit: Alexei Druzhinin

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov speaks after the signing of an accord with Venezuela, at the Presidential Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, on Feb. 16, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday replaced Russian Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin with Yuri Borisov, a deputy prime minister who was in charge of weapons industries. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

Credit: Matias Delacroix

FILE - Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov speaks after the signing of an accord with Venezuela, at the Presidential Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, on Feb. 16, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday replaced Russian Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin with Yuri Borisov, a deputy prime minister who was in charge of weapons industries. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

Credit: Matias Delacroix

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov speaks after the signing of an accord with Venezuela, at the Presidential Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, on Feb. 16, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday replaced Russian Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin with Yuri Borisov, a deputy prime minister who was in charge of weapons industries. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

Credit: Matias Delacroix

Credit: Matias Delacroix

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Director General of the Russia state corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin walks in Baikonur airport, in Kazakhstan, Oct. 11, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday removed Dmitry Rogozin as the head of state-controlled Roscosmos space agency that oversees the country's space program and includes rocket factories, launch facilities and numerous other assets. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: Yuri Kochetkov

FILE - Director General of the Russia state corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin walks in Baikonur airport, in Kazakhstan, Oct. 11, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday removed Dmitry Rogozin as the head of state-controlled Roscosmos space agency that oversees the country's space program and includes rocket factories, launch facilities and numerous other assets. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: Yuri Kochetkov

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Director General of the Russia state corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin walks in Baikonur airport, in Kazakhstan, Oct. 11, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday removed Dmitry Rogozin as the head of state-controlled Roscosmos space agency that oversees the country's space program and includes rocket factories, launch facilities and numerous other assets. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: Yuri Kochetkov

Credit: Yuri Kochetkov

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - President Vladimir Putin, right, listens to Russian Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin as he visits the Energomash, leading Russian rocket engine company in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, April 12, 2019. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday removed Dmitry Rogozin as the head of state-controlled Roscosmos space agency that oversees the country's space program and includes rocket factories, launch facilities and numerous other assets. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: Alexei Nikolsky

FILE - President Vladimir Putin, right, listens to Russian Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin as he visits the Energomash, leading Russian rocket engine company in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, April 12, 2019. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday removed Dmitry Rogozin as the head of state-controlled Roscosmos space agency that oversees the country's space program and includes rocket factories, launch facilities and numerous other assets. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: Alexei Nikolsky

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - President Vladimir Putin, right, listens to Russian Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin as he visits the Energomash, leading Russian rocket engine company in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, April 12, 2019. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday removed Dmitry Rogozin as the head of state-controlled Roscosmos space agency that oversees the country's space program and includes rocket factories, launch facilities and numerous other assets. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: Alexei Nikolsky

Credit: Alexei Nikolsky

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Roscosmos state space corporation head Dmitry Rogozin, accompanies new International Space Station crew members, to the rocket prior to the launch at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, on June 6, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday removed Dmitry Rogozin as the head of state-controlled Roscosmos space agency that oversees the country's space program and includes rocket factories, launch facilities and numerous other assets. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

FILE - Roscosmos state space corporation head Dmitry Rogozin, accompanies new International Space Station crew members, to the rocket prior to the launch at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, on June 6, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday removed Dmitry Rogozin as the head of state-controlled Roscosmos space agency that oversees the country's space program and includes rocket factories, launch facilities and numerous other assets. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Roscosmos state space corporation head Dmitry Rogozin, accompanies new International Space Station crew members, to the rocket prior to the launch at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, on June 6, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday removed Dmitry Rogozin as the head of state-controlled Roscosmos space agency that oversees the country's space program and includes rocket factories, launch facilities and numerous other assets. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Russian Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin talk to each other aboard of the Presidential plane on their way to visit the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, on Sept. 4, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday removed Dmitry Rogozin as the head of state-controlled Roscosmos space agency that oversees the country's space program and includes rocket factories, launch facilities and numerous other assets. (Ilya Filatov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: Ilya Filatov

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Russian Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin talk to each other aboard of the Presidential plane on their way to visit the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, on Sept. 4, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday removed Dmitry Rogozin as the head of state-controlled Roscosmos space agency that oversees the country's space program and includes rocket factories, launch facilities and numerous other assets. (Ilya Filatov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: Ilya Filatov

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Russian Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin talk to each other aboard of the Presidential plane on their way to visit the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, on Sept. 4, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday removed Dmitry Rogozin as the head of state-controlled Roscosmos space agency that oversees the country's space program and includes rocket factories, launch facilities and numerous other assets. (Ilya Filatov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: Ilya Filatov

Credit: Ilya Filatov

Editors' Picks
Atlanta’s 2022 homicide victims5h ago
Steak Shapiro, Sandra Golden reunite, now on 92.9/The Game
20h ago
1 dead in shooting at West Midtown apartment complex
23h ago
Man exonerated in Malcolm X killing sues NYC for $40 million
1h ago
Man exonerated in Malcolm X killing sues NYC for $40 million
1h ago
Man’s body still missing 3 years after Georgia medical examiner shipped it via FedEx
23h ago
The Latest
UK issues 1st-ever 'red' warning for hot weather next week
5m ago
Stocks rise on Wall Street, but remain down for the week
10m ago
British Open | Smith eagles No. 14, continues putting clinic
11m ago
Featured
DeKalb police recruits were searching for clues to the identify of the the dead child found in DeKalb. This photograph was published in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution. The search for clues required 23 years. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top