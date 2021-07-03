Putin OKs revised Russian national security strategy

Earlier this week Putin described as a “provocation” a June 23 incident in the Black Sea in which Russia said one of its warships fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs in the path of Britain’s HMS Defender to force it from an area near Crimea that Moscow claims as its territorial waters.

Britain, which like most other nations does not recognize Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, insisted the Defender wasn’t fired upon and said it was sailing in Ukrainian waters.

“It was clearly a provocation, a complex one involving not only the British but also the Americans,” Putin said Wednesday during his annual televised call-in show, charging that a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft that took off from the Greek island of Crete was operating in concert with the British ship to monitor the Russian military’s response to the British destroyer.

The Russian leader lamented that the incident closely followed his summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva.

“The world is undergoing a radical change,” he said. “Our U.S. partners realize that, and that’s why the Geneva meeting took place. But on the other hand, they are trying to secure their monopolist stance, resulting in threats and destructive action such as drills, provocations and sanctions.”