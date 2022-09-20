ajc logo
X

Putin meets Bosnian Serb separatist leader, praises Serbia

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, shake hands during a meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (Grigory Sysoev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, shake hands during a meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (Grigory Sysoev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

National & World News
By DUSAN STOJANOVIC, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday days after he endorsed Moscow's aggression against Ukraine, Russian and Serbian media reported.

During a rare visit to Moscow by a politician from Europe, the Russian president praised his country's “strategic partnership” with Serbia.

The visit came amid repeated warnings from the European Union that Serbia must align its foreign policies with the bloc if it really wants to become a member. Serbia is the only nation seeking EU membership that has refused to join Western sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine.

Dodik, a Serb member of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency, has frequently met with Putin, especially ahead of elections when he wants to show to the highly pro-Russian Bosnian Serb electorate that he has Putin's support. Dodik last met Putin in June, months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Bosnia has a general election on Oct. 2 in which Dodik is running for the Bosnian Serb presidency.

“The elections are coming up and I wish you success," Putin said according to a transcript of the conversation published by Bosnian media. “I hope that it will be so, after the results of the vote, that the position of the patriotic forces will be strengthened, which will enable us to further develop fruitful and mutually beneficial cooperation."

Moscow has often been accused by the West of seeking to destabilize Bosnia and the rest of the Balkans through its proxies in Serbia and Bosnia. Dodik has openly advocated tearing away the Serb-controlled half of Bosnia from a Bosniak-Croat federation and joining it up with neighboring Serbia.

A U.S.-brokered peace deal in 1995 ended a war in Bosnia that left at least 100,000 people dead and millions homeless, but left the country deeply divided between its three main ethnic groups. Moscow has been exploiting the divisions by tacitly supporting Dodik's separatist policies.

On the eve of his visit to Moscow, Dodik gave an interview to Russia’s state TASS news agency where he repeated his separatist views but also added his endorsement of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“For many years the West did not react to the extermination of the Russian population in Ukraine, there were daily murders and bombings in Donbas,” Dodik claimed in the interview, referring to the separatist pro-Russian region in eastern Ukraine. “All this was clear, and Russia was forced to retaliate.”

Putin also sent a separate message to Serbia and its populist President Aleksandar Vucic on Tuesday.

“Russia and Serbia are linked by a strategic partnership,” Putin said, according to the Serbian media. “I regularly talk to President Vucic during personal meetings and telephone conversations about key issues for the further development of the cooperation.”

Although officially seeking EU membership, Serbia has during Vucic’s 10-year autocratic rule slid ever closer to Russia under Putin.

Vucic is in New York for the U.N. General Assembly session, where he says he intends to send a message that Serbia has, under international law, the same rights to fight against the independence of its separatist former province of Kosovo as Ukraine has for those regions occupied by pro-Moscow separatists.

Kosovo, where ethnic Albanians represent more than 90% of the population, declared independence from Serbia in 2008, nearly 10 years after NATO intervened to stop a bloody Serb carnage against independence-seeking Kosovo Albanians. Serbia has refused to acknowledge their independence.

Combined ShapeCaption
A man passes by a mural depicting a senior commander of pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine Arsen Pavlov, also known as Motorola, who was killed in Donetsk on 2016, on a wall in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The Kremlin said Tuesday that there are no prospects for a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine and gave its blessing to efforts to swiftly bring regions already captured under Russia's complete control. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

A man passes by a mural depicting a senior commander of pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine Arsen Pavlov, also known as Motorola, who was killed in Donetsk on 2016, on a wall in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The Kremlin said Tuesday that there are no prospects for a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine and gave its blessing to efforts to swiftly bring regions already captured under Russia's complete control. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Combined ShapeCaption
A man passes by a mural depicting a senior commander of pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine Arsen Pavlov, also known as Motorola, who was killed in Donetsk on 2016, on a wall in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The Kremlin said Tuesday that there are no prospects for a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine and gave its blessing to efforts to swiftly bring regions already captured under Russia's complete control. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Combined ShapeCaption
A mural depicting mercenaries of Russia's Wagner Group that reads: "Wagner Group - Russian knights" on a wall in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The Kremlin said Tuesday that there are no prospects for a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine and gave its blessing to efforts to swiftly bring regions already captured under Russia's complete control. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

A mural depicting mercenaries of Russia's Wagner Group that reads: "Wagner Group - Russian knights" on a wall in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The Kremlin said Tuesday that there are no prospects for a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine and gave its blessing to efforts to swiftly bring regions already captured under Russia's complete control. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Combined ShapeCaption
A mural depicting mercenaries of Russia's Wagner Group that reads: "Wagner Group - Russian knights" on a wall in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The Kremlin said Tuesday that there are no prospects for a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine and gave its blessing to efforts to swiftly bring regions already captured under Russia's complete control. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Editors' Picks
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial last week, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying2h ago
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins speaks to defensive lineman Noah Collins during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins has no good argument for critics
1h ago
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court room ater a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

With Griner in jail, WNBA players skip Russia in offseason
7h ago
A flag is waved after Georgia Tech scores a touchdown in the second half of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz stadium on Monday, September 5, 2022. Clemson beat Georgia Tech 41-10. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Unusual point spread for Georgia Tech-UCF
8h ago
A flag is waved after Georgia Tech scores a touchdown in the second half of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz stadium on Monday, September 5, 2022. Clemson beat Georgia Tech 41-10. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Unusual point spread for Georgia Tech-UCF
8h ago
A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows the U.S. Senate race between Republican Herschel Walker, left, and Democrat Raphael Warnock is deadlocked. Walker has the support of 46% of likely voters in the poll conducted Sept. 5-16, with Warnock at 44%. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.

Credit: File photos

AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
12h ago
The Latest
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Credit: Mariam Zuhaib

Manchin rails against 'revenge politics' on permit plan
7m ago
Teller, Gleeson, Megan Thee Stallion host first 'SNL' shows
7m ago
Next Miss Universe pageant to be broadcast from New Orleans
8m ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario gets five from third base coach Ron Washington hitting a solo home run to take a 5-2 lead over the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in a MLB baseball game on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Braves magic number now 2 to clinch playoff spot
4h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
8h ago
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top