Putin hosts leader of Belarus for talks on closer ties

Lithuania, a EU member which has granted refuge to Belarus opposition figures, has accused Belarusian authorities of encouraging a flow of migrants from Iraq, other Middle Eastern nations and Africa. The EU's border agency has pledged to step up its support to Lithuania to help stem the tide of migrants.

Belarus was rocked by months of protests, which were triggered by Lukashenko's reelection to a sixth term in an August 2020 vote that was widely seen as rigged.

The authorities responded to demonstrations with a massive crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police. Leading opposition figures have been either jailed or forced to leave the country.

Caption Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)