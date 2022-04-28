Putin gas cutoff shakes up Europe at little cost to Kremlin

So Russian energy giant Gazprom has lost relatively little revenue but opened a new front in its confrontation with Europe.

“He wants to fragment European countries and their stance toward energy diversification and the overall stance against Russia,” said Simone Tagliapietra, an energy expert and senior fellow at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels. "What he is creating is a system where he can basically divide countries, as we are seeing, for the ones that don't want to comply with this new scheme will be cut off, while others will try to comply and essentially go against the European Union indication."

European payments for oil and gas amount to $850 million a day even as governments condemn the war, the result of decades in which Russia was regarded as a reliable supplier of cheap gas despite warnings from Poland and other central and Eastern European countries that Russia could use it as a weapon. While Europe needs the oil and gas to power vehicles, generate electricity and keep industry churning, the sales are the main pillar of the Kremlin's budget.

European Union countries or companies bowing to the terms of a Russian presidential decree that insists they pay their gas bills in rubles will be in breach of the bloc’s sanctions, senior EU officials said Thursday. Around 97% of European gas contracts with Russia are in euros or dollars.

Under Putin's new payment system, the Kremlin has said importers would have to establish an account in dollars or euros at Russia’s third-largest bank, Gazprombank, then a second account in rubles. The importer would pay the gas bill in euros or dollars and direct the bank to exchange the money for rubles.

Before the conversion is made, Russian authorities could say the companies have not paid because the funds have not been turned into rubles in the second bank account. The sanctions violation essentially comes with the use of the second bank account because the ruble conversion involves a transaction involving Russia's sanctioned central bank.

The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, says companies could remain in compliance by paying in euros or dollars per their contract, then making a “clear declaration” to Gazprombank that their payment obligations are over.

That leaves an opening for the Kremlin to accept the declaration or not — a potential pressure point for member countries.

The two-account workaround means Putin “is augmenting his discretionary powers, because it will be up to Gazprom to decide if and how to provide exemptions for this conversion into rubles scheme," said Tagliapietra, the energy expert. “If this fragmentation happens, it will be extremely difficult for Europe to coordinate any action on the energy diversification front."

That could slow progress on achieving the EU's goal of cutting Russian gas imports by two-thirds by year's end and undermine unity on further sanctions, this time aimed at the Kremlin's main money-maker, oil and gas sales.

“How can we have a joint energy response if different countries are doing, or not, business with Putin?" he said.

A view of a hardware of the Gaz-System's gas station in Rembelszczyzna, near Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Polish and Bulgarian leaders accused Moscow of using natural gas to blackmail their countries after Russia's state-controlled energy company stopped supplying the two European nations Wednesday. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Imports of natural gas into Europe come from both pipelines and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

A view of the business tower Lakhta Centre, the headquarters of Russian gas monopoly Gazprom in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, with a private house in the foreground. Polish and Bulgarian leaders have accused Russia of using gas supplies to blackmail their countries. The accusations come after the Russian energy Giant abruptly told them on Tuesday that it would cut off gas to the two European nations on Wednesday for refusing to pay for their supplies in rubles. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)