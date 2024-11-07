Breaking: Officials raid DeKalb home, arrest teen after deadly high school party shooting
Putin congratulates Donald Trump on his election victory in first public comments on US vote

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory in his first public comment on the outcome of the U.S. balloting
Russian President Vladimir Putin points during a meeting with foreign policy experts at the Valdai Discussion Club in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Maxim Shipenkov/Pool Photo via AP)
MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory in the Russian leader's first public comment on the outcome of the U.S. balloting.

The remark came during an international forum following a speech in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Putin added that what Trump has said “about the desire to restore relations with Russia, to help end the Ukrainian crisis, in my opinion, deserves attention at least.”

The Kremlin earlier welcomed Trump’s claim that he could negotiate an end to the conflict in Ukraine “in 24 hours” but emphasized that it will wait for concrete policy steps.

″I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate him on his election as president of the United States of America,” Putin said in a question-and-answer session at the conference.

As to what he expects from a second Trump presidency, Putin said, “I don’t know what will happen now, I have no idea.”

"For him, this is still his last presidential term. What he will do is his matter,” Putin said.

