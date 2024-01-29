Putin and Lukashenko meet in St Petersburg to discuss ways to expand the Russia-Belarus alliance

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — The leaders of Russia and Belarus met Monday to discuss ways to further expand their close alliance that has seen the deployment of some of Russia's nuclear weapons on the territory of its neighbor.

President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia and Belarus have developed a "strategic partnership" as part of their 25-year union agreement. That pact stopped short of a full merger, but envisaged close political, economic and military ties between the two nations.

“It's important that amid an unprecedented foreign pressure Russia and Belarus have closely cooperated on the international arena and have offered unfailing support to each other as true allies,” Putin said at the start of the talks in St. Petersburg that involved senior officials from both countries.