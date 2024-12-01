Breaking: UPDATE | Trooper, suspect hurt after gunfire exchanged at Rockdale gas station, GBI says
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Purdue fires coach Ryan Walters after going 5-19 in his two seasons, AP source says

A historically poor season has led Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski to fire coach Ryan Walters after just two seasons at the helm
Purdue head coach Ryan Walters watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Purdue head coach Ryan Walters watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By MICHAEL MAROT – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

Purdue hired Ryan Walters to keep a promising program near the top of the Big Ten Conference.

Two years later, the Boilermakers find themselves sunk to unprecedented depths — and Walters is out of a job.

Athletic director Mike Bobinski fired the first-time head coach on Sunday, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press, following a brutal 1-11 season in which the Boilermakers made all the wrong kinds of history.

They lost their final 11 games to set the school's single season record, endured the two most lopsided losses in program history, went winless in conference play for only the third time since 1946 and failed to beat an FBS opponent for the first time since 2013 and the second time in college football's modern era.

It was simply too much to ignore even for a program like Purdue, which rarely fires coaches this quickly.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the decision had not yet been announced.

Walters replaced Jeff Brohm after Purdue’s 2022 Big Ten West Division title run, which ended with a Big Ten championship game loss to the playoff-bound Michigan Wolverines.

But things unraveled quickly for Walters.

The FBS’ sixth-youngest coach lost his first game to Fresno State, started 2-3, then lost four in a row — three by 17 or more points to start a trend that continued through his second season and ultimately sealed his fate.

While Purdue was projected to finish last in this year’s expanded 18-team Big Ten, few expected such a complete collapse — even despite a brutal schedule that included four contests against top-five teams including Saturday’s 66-0 blowout at rival Indiana.

“That’s the worst performance, offensively, I’ve ever seen. We couldn’t do anything,” Walters said afterward. “I didn’t see this coming. We had a good week of practice, but when we play top-10 teams, we see how far we still have to go.”

It wasn’t just the losses — it was how they lost.

Purdue gave up 21 points to then-No. 18 Notre Dame in the final 2 1/2 minutes of the first half, a flurry that led to what then was the most lopsided loss in school history, 66-7. The Boilermakers suffered their third shutout Saturday, losing for the sixth time by 35 or more points while gaining just 67 total yards.

Even the competitive games went awry. Walters took risky gambles in two overtime games by playing for the win. Both failed, and at Michigan State, their second-half comeback fell short.

The fans who kept showing up for home games grew exasperated by what they saw.

"There are plays that are right there," Walters said just before a 45-0 loss at Ohio State. "We've got to find a way to break through in those moments to capitalize on those types of plays, and we will."

But they did not.

How bad did things get?

When the student section at a Purdue basketball game started chanting for Walters’ firing, school administrators threatened to remove anyone caught chanting about the football coach’s job status and banning them from future games.

Behind the scenes, there was a perception of chaos, too. Walters fired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell just 16 games into his tenure, turning over the play-calling duties to Jason Simmons, a longtime Indianapolis prep head coach who was in just his second season coaching at the college level. When Purdue responded with a 52-6 loss at Wisconsin, Walters, who spent his entire coaching career working with college defenses, started calling the offensive plays in Week 7.

That didn’t work either.

Just keeping players on board became problematic, too.

Starting cornerback Markevious Brown left the team for personal reasons before the Wisconsin game and did not return. Purdue recruits increasingly started decommitting as the losses piled up.

Naturally, the cries for Walters’ ouster grew into a crescendo. So Bobinski finally ended Walters’ tenure on Sunday. Purdue still owes Walters for three seasons on his original five-year deal, costing the school roughly $9.5 million.

Walters finished his career with a 5-19 mark overall, going 3-15 in league play with no bowl appearances, though he did win both of Purdue’s trophy games in 2023 — and lost both in 2024.

What’s next for the Boilermakers remains unclear.

Walters arrived at Purdue after spending the previous two seasons as defensive coordinator for Illinois coach Bret Bielema.

He attended his father’s alma mater, Colorado, moving from quarterback to safety and immediately began his coaching career when his playing days ended in 2008. His coaching stops included Colorado, Arizona, Oklahoma, North Texas, Memphis and Missouri.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Purdue head coach Ryan Walters looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

AP Top 25 Extra Points: No. 14 ASU, No. 17 Iowa St front-runners in what could be wild...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bears fire coach Matt Eberflus after skid marked by poor decisions late in games
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 4 Penn State overcomes slow start to beat Maryland 44-7 and advance to Big Ten title...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Expanded Big Ten could put 4 teams in the playoff -- thanks to Indiana's unexpected rise
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar dies at age 4410m ago
AP Top 25: Ohio St, Miami, Clemson drop; Texas, Penn St, Notre Dame, Georgia in line...14m ago
Syria launches counterattacks in an attempt to halt insurgency, as Iran's top diplomat...15m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia’s first oyster ranchers harvest success with floating farm
Bruce Thompson’s life, legacy and final lessons celebrated
Trooper, suspect hurt after gunfire exchanged at Rockdale gas station, GBI says 1h ago