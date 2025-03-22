Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Purdue ends McNeese's March Madness run 76-62 to get back to Sweet 16

Trey Kaufman-Renn had 22 points and 15 rebounds, and the Purdue Boilermakers used a fast start to roll to a 76-62 win over McNeese in the second round of the NCAA Tournament
Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) is surrounded by McNeese State players on a shot during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) is surrounded by McNeese State players on a shot during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By KYLE HIGHTOWER – Associated Press
52 minutes ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Trey Kaufman-Renn had 22 points and 15 rebounds, and the Purdue Boilermakers used a fast start to roll to a 76-62 win over McNeese in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Fletcher Loyer added 15 points. C.J. Cox finished with 11 points for the Boilermakers (24-11), who advanced through the Midwest Region to the Sweet 16 for the second straight season.

The Boilermakers will meet the winner of top-seed Houston and eighth-seeded Gonzaga in the regional semifinal. In his 16 NCAA Tournament appearances with Purdue, coach Matt Painter is now headed to his eighth Sweet 16.

Sincere Parker had 17 points to lead McNeese (28-7). Javohn Garcia added 12 points as the Cowboys came up short in their bid to give the Southland Conference its first Sweet 16 team since Louisiana Tech in 1985.

McNeese came out in the 2-3 zone that was so successful during its first-round win over Clemson.

But Purdue hit 7 of its first 9 field goals and 3 of its first 4 3-point attempts to build an early double-digit advantage. A pair of three-plus minute scoring droughts by the Cowboys and runs of 10-0 and 9-0 by the Boilermakers helped Purdue grow its lead as high as 36-14 in the first half.

The Boilermakers led for all but 19 seconds.

Purdue shot 11 of 26 from the 3-point line for the game and held a 41-24 rebounding edge.

Takeaways

McNeese: Poor shooting prevented the Cowboys from duplicating their first-round magic. But even with coach Will Wade likely departing, the two-time defending Southland champions have a lot to build on going forward.

Purdue: A year after making it to the national title game, the Boilermakers are getting some of their best production from Braden Smith and Kaufman-Renn, who both started in that game.

Up next

As good as Purdue was offensively against the Cowboys, the Boilermakers will likely have to lean on their defense in the next round. Gonzaga entered the tournament with Division I’s second-ranked scoring offense. Houston was the nation’s fifth-ranked 3-point shooting team.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) drives to the basket against McNeese State guard T'Johnn Brown, left, during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Purdue forward Camden Heide (23) hangs onto the ball while colliding with McNeese State guard DJ Richards Jr. (2) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Purdue head coach Matt Painter calls to his players during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) battles for a rebound against McNeese State guard Quadir Copeland (11) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

McNeese State forward Christian Shumate, right, grabs a loose ball against Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer, front, battles McNeese State guard Quadir Copeland for a rebound during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

McNeese State cheerleaders wear t-shirts highlighting team student manager Amir Kahn during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

McNeese State head coach Will Wade questions a call during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) passes the ball while covered by McNeese State guard Brandon Murray (23) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Purdue forward Caleb Furst (1) celebrates on a dunk against McNeese State during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn, center, grabs a rebound against McNeese State guard T'Johnn Brown (0) during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) drives to the basket against High Point during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Kaufman-Renn scores 21 to help Purdue hold off High Point in the NCAA Tournament

No. 12 seed McNeese holds off late Clemson charge to earn first March Madness victory

No. 11 seed Drake holds on after blowing big lead and beats Missouri 67-57 in March Madness opener

The Latest

FILE - Kitty Dukakis, left, and Massachusetts Gov. Michael S. Dukakis are seen outside their home in Brookline, Massachusetts, March 7, 1989. (AP Photo/David Tenenbaum, File)

Credit: AP

Kitty Dukakis, wife of former governor and presidential candidate, dies at 88

9m ago

A weak Pope Francis is wielding power and rewriting the narrative of how popes exercise authority

11m ago

A new museum in Texas tells the life stories of Medal of Honor recipients

31m ago

Featured

Parents and students arrive for the first day of school at Harmony Elementary School in Buford on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

What Trump’s attempt to dismantle the Education Department means for Georgia

Although dissolving the U.S. Department of Education requires a vote from Congress, President Donald Trump's executive order requires the department to facilitate its closure.

Starz picks up doc about legendary Atlanta strip club Magic City

“Magic City: An American Fantasy” explores the club’s influence on hip-hop over the decades.

Here’s Braves’ projected opening-day roster, barring late surprises

In recent days, the Braves have thinned their camp roster.