Punxsutawney Phil's babies are named Shadow and Sunny. Just don't call them the heirs apparent

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — Punxsutawney Phil's offspring now have names that just might help the famed weather-forecasting groundhog to predict when spring will begin.

Phil's human handlers chose Mother's Day to announce that the two kits born this spring to Phil and his partner, Phyllis, are named Sunny and Shadow. Sunny is a female, Shadow a male.

Each spring, Phil makes a prediction about the length of the remaining winter. According to tradition, if he sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of cold. This year, Phil did not see his shadow and therefore predicted an early spring.