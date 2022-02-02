Hamburger icon
WATCH LIVE: Punxsutawney Phil prepares to make Groundhog Day prediction

Tony and Anne Disorbo, of Connecticut, check out Gobbler's Knob the day before Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pa., Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)

Credit: Mark Pynes

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 0 minutes ago
Will it be an early spring or 6 more weeks of winter?

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — It’s Groundhog Day and people are waiting to learn whether a furry critter in a western Pennsylvania town will predict an early spring or six more weeks of winter.

»Watch Punxsutawney Phil make his prediction live

People will gather Wednesday at Gobbler's Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil's “inner circle” summon him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow. According to folklore, there will be six more weeks of winter if he sees his shadow. If he doesn’t, spring comes early.

The event took place virtually last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, depriving the community, which is about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, of a boost from tourists.

It was streamed live and seen by thousands of viewers worldwide at one point. About 150 cardboard cutouts of fans were there to “watch.”

Punxsutawney Phil catches some sun Tuesday in Phil's Burrow inside Punxsutawney Memorial Library. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)

Officials are hoping the usual crowd of between 10,000 to 15,000 visitors will return in person this year to spend money on lodging, food, beverages and souvenirs.

The annual event has its origin in a German legend about a furry rodent.

Debra Walsworth of New Jersey wears a Punxsutawney Phil hat and face paint during Groundhog Days in the Park on Tuesday in downtown Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)

According to records dating to 1887, Phil has predicted winter more than 100 times. Ten years were lost because no records were kept, organizers said.

The 2020 forecast called for an early spring.

Investigations
