Pulitzer winner Rick Atkinson has book deal that includes his next two volumes on Revolutionary War

NEW YORK (AP) — Pulitzer Prize winner Rick Atkinson has a multi-book deal that reunites him with his longtime editor and brings him to a new publisher.

Atkinson has signed with Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, to complete the final two volumes of his highly anticipated Revolutionary War trilogy. The second volume, “The Fate of the Day,” covers the years 1777-80 and will come out in May 2025. Atkinson's previous works include the Pulitzer-winning “An Army at Dawn," part of his acclaimed World War II trilogy, and the first volume of his Revolutionary War chronicles, ”The British Are Coming."

“Mr. Atkinson is a revolutionary in his own right, having transformed the genre of popular history,” Crown President David Drake said in a statement Wednesday. “With book after book, he sets the bar at a very high level, delivering works of deep scholarship that also display a masterful literary flair.”