Pulitzer Prizes award Washington Post for Jan. 6 coverage

The U.S. pullout and resurrection of the Taliban's grip on Afghanistan permeated across categories, with The New York Times winning in the international reporting category for reporting challenging official accounts of civilian deaths from U.S. airstrikes in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Pulitzer Prizes, administered by Columbia University and considered the most prestigious in American journalism, recognize work in 15 journalism categories and seven arts categories. This year's awards, which were livestreamed, honored work produced in 2021. The winner of the public service award receives a gold medal, while winners of each of the other categories get $15,000.

The intersection of health, safety and infrastructure played a prominent role among the winning projects.

The Tampa Bay Times won the investigative reporting award for "Poisoned," its in-depth look into a polluting lead factory. The Miami Herald took the breaking news award for its work covering the deadly Surfside condo tower collapse, while The Better Government Association and the Chicago Tribune won the local reporting award for "Deadly Fires, Broken Promises," the watchdog and newspaper's examination of a lack of enforcement of fire safety standards.

“As a newsroom, we poured our hearts into the breaking news and the ongoing daily coverage, and subsequent investigative coverage, of the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse story,” The Miami Herald's executive editor, Monica Richardson, wrote in a statement. “It was our story to tell because the people and the families in Surfside who were impacted by this unthinkable tragedy are a part of our community.”

Elsewhere in Florida, Tampa Bay Times' editor and vice president Mark Katches mirrored that sentiment, calling his newspaper's win “a testament to the importance of a vital local newsroom like the Times.”

The prize for explanatory reporting went to Quanta Magazine, with the board highlighting the work of Natalie Wolchover, for a long-form piece about the James Webb space telescope, a $10 billion engineering effort to gain a better understanding about the origins of the universe.

The New York Times also won in the national reporting category, for a project looking at police traffic stops that ended in fatalities, and Salamishah Tillet, a contributing critic-at-large at the Times, won the criticism award.

A story that used graphics in comic form to tell the story of Zumrat Dawut, a Uyghur woman who said she was persecuted and detained by the Chinese government as part of systemic abuses against her community, brought the illustrated reporting and commentary prize to Fahmida Azim, Anthony Del Col, Josh Adams and Walt Hickey of Insider.

Jennifer Senior of The Atlantic won the award for feature writing, for a piece marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks through a family's grief.

Melinda Henneberger of The Kansas City Star won for commentary, for columns about a retired police detective accused of sexual abuse and those who said they were assaulted calling for justice.

The editorial writing prize went to Lisa Falkenberg, Michael Lindenberger, Joe Holley and Luis Carrasco of the Houston Chronicle, for pieces that called for voting reforms and exposed voter suppression tactics.

The staffs of Futuro Media and PRX took the audio reporting prize for the profile of a man who had been in prison for 30 years and was re-entering the outside world.

The prize for feature photography went to Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Amit Dave and Danish Siddiqui of Reuters for photos of the COVID-19 toll in India. Siddiqui, 38, who won a 2018 Pulitzer in the same category, was killed in Afghanistan in July while documenting fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban.

The Pulitzer Prizes also awarded a special citation to journalists of Ukraine, acknowledging their "courage, endurance and commitment" in covering the ongoing Russian invasion that began earlier this year. Last August, the Pulitzer board granted a special citation to Afghan journalists who risked their safety to help produce news stories and images from their own war-torn country.

Caption Los Angeles Times foreign correspondent and staff photographer Marcus Yam learns he won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for work related to the fall of Kabul, Afghanistan, at a hotel in Los Angeles on Monday, May 9, 2022. (Meg McLaughlin/Los Angeles Times via AP) Credit: Meg McLaughlin Credit: Meg McLaughlin Caption Los Angeles Times foreign correspondent and staff photographer Marcus Yam learns he won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for work related to the fall of Kabul, Afghanistan, at a hotel in Los Angeles on Monday, May 9, 2022. (Meg McLaughlin/Los Angeles Times via AP) Credit: Meg McLaughlin Credit: Meg McLaughlin

Caption This photo by Los Angeles Times correspondent and photographer Marcus Yam, provided by Columbia University, shows a military transport plane flying over relatives and neighbors of the Ahmadi family, as they gather around an incinerated vehicle destroyed by a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 30, 2021. Yam was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography for work related to the fall of Kabul, in New York, Monday, May 9, 2022. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via AP) Credit: Marcus Yam Credit: Marcus Yam Caption This photo by Los Angeles Times correspondent and photographer Marcus Yam, provided by Columbia University, shows a military transport plane flying over relatives and neighbors of the Ahmadi family, as they gather around an incinerated vehicle destroyed by a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 30, 2021. Yam was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography for work related to the fall of Kabul, in New York, Monday, May 9, 2022. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via AP) Credit: Marcus Yam Credit: Marcus Yam

Caption This photo by Getty Images photographer Drew Angerer, provided by Columbia University, shows U.S. Capitol police officers aiming their weapons at the main door of the House Chamber, while members of a mob supporting U.S. President Donald Trump try to gain entry, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Getty Images photographers Win McNamee, Drew Angerer, Spencer Platt, Samuel Corum and Jon Cherry were awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography, for comprehensive and consistently riveting photos of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, in New York, Monday, May 9, 2022. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images via AP) Credit: Drew Angerer Credit: Drew Angerer Caption This photo by Getty Images photographer Drew Angerer, provided by Columbia University, shows U.S. Capitol police officers aiming their weapons at the main door of the House Chamber, while members of a mob supporting U.S. President Donald Trump try to gain entry, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Getty Images photographers Win McNamee, Drew Angerer, Spencer Platt, Samuel Corum and Jon Cherry were awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography, for comprehensive and consistently riveting photos of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, in New York, Monday, May 9, 2022. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images via AP) Credit: Drew Angerer Credit: Drew Angerer

Caption This photo by Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui, provided by Columbia University, shows a 'Naga Sadhu,' or Hindu holy man, placing a mask across his face before entering the Ganges river during the traditional Shahi Snan, at the Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. Reuters photographers Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Amit Dave and the late Danish Siddiqui of Reuters were awarded the 2022 Pulitzer Price for Feature Photography, Monday, May 9, 2022, for images of COVID's toll in India that balanced intimacy and devastation, while offering viewers a heightened sense of place. (Danish Siddiqui/Reuters via AP) Credit: Danish Siddiqui Credit: Danish Siddiqui Caption This photo by Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui, provided by Columbia University, shows a 'Naga Sadhu,' or Hindu holy man, placing a mask across his face before entering the Ganges river during the traditional Shahi Snan, at the Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. Reuters photographers Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Amit Dave and the late Danish Siddiqui of Reuters were awarded the 2022 Pulitzer Price for Feature Photography, Monday, May 9, 2022, for images of COVID's toll in India that balanced intimacy and devastation, while offering viewers a heightened sense of place. (Danish Siddiqui/Reuters via AP) Credit: Danish Siddiqui Credit: Danish Siddiqui

Caption Tampa Bay Times reporters Corey G. Johnson, right, Rebecca Woolington, center, and Eli Murray, left, are announced as the winners of the Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting on Monday, May 9, 2022. The winning series, "Poisoned," exposed dangers at Florida's only lead smelter. This marked the 14th Pulitzer Prize awarded to the Times. (Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Ivy Ceballo Credit: Ivy Ceballo Caption Tampa Bay Times reporters Corey G. Johnson, right, Rebecca Woolington, center, and Eli Murray, left, are announced as the winners of the Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting on Monday, May 9, 2022. The winning series, "Poisoned," exposed dangers at Florida's only lead smelter. This marked the 14th Pulitzer Prize awarded to the Times. (Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Ivy Ceballo Credit: Ivy Ceballo

Caption Azmat Khan, who with other staff, shared the Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting for a look at failures of America's air war across the Middle East, speaks during the Pulitzer Prize award announcements at The New York Times newsroom in New York on Monday, May 9, 2022. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times via AP) Credit: Sarahbeth Maney Credit: Sarahbeth Maney Caption Azmat Khan, who with other staff, shared the Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting for a look at failures of America's air war across the Middle East, speaks during the Pulitzer Prize award announcements at The New York Times newsroom in New York on Monday, May 9, 2022. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times via AP) Credit: Sarahbeth Maney Credit: Sarahbeth Maney

Caption Azmat Khan, who with other staff, shared the Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting for a look at failures of America's air war across the Middle East, speaks during the Pulitzer Prize award announcements at The New York Times newsroom in New York on Monday, May 9, 2022. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times via AP) Credit: Sarahbeth Maney Credit: Sarahbeth Maney Caption Azmat Khan, who with other staff, shared the Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting for a look at failures of America's air war across the Middle East, speaks during the Pulitzer Prize award announcements at The New York Times newsroom in New York on Monday, May 9, 2022. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times via AP) Credit: Sarahbeth Maney Credit: Sarahbeth Maney

Caption This undated file photo shows Kansas City Star editorial board member Melinda Henneberger, who was awarded the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary on Monday, May 9, 2022, for columns about a retired police detective accused of sexual abuse and those who said they were assaulted calling for justice. (The Kansas City Star via AP) Credit: FILE Credit: FILE Caption This undated file photo shows Kansas City Star editorial board member Melinda Henneberger, who was awarded the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary on Monday, May 9, 2022, for columns about a retired police detective accused of sexual abuse and those who said they were assaulted calling for justice. (The Kansas City Star via AP) Credit: FILE Credit: FILE

Caption Investigative reporter Madison Hopkins, looking at camera, celebrates at the Better Government Association in Chicago after a series about dangerous fire hazards in Chicago that went unaddressed by the city of Chicago won the Pulitzer Prize for Local Reporting, Monday, May 9, 2022. The project was co-written with Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Cecilia Reyes. (Olivia Obineme/Better Government Association/Courtesy of Chicago Tribune via AP) Credit: Olivia Obineme Credit: Olivia Obineme Caption Investigative reporter Madison Hopkins, looking at camera, celebrates at the Better Government Association in Chicago after a series about dangerous fire hazards in Chicago that went unaddressed by the city of Chicago won the Pulitzer Prize for Local Reporting, Monday, May 9, 2022. The project was co-written with Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Cecilia Reyes. (Olivia Obineme/Better Government Association/Courtesy of Chicago Tribune via AP) Credit: Olivia Obineme Credit: Olivia Obineme