Pulisic's goal from a corner helps Milan to Champions League win. Monaco stays unbeaten

Christian Pulisic scored direct from a corner and there was VAR heartbreak for 16-year-old Francesco Camarda as AC Milan beat Brugge 3-1 to end its wait for a Champions League win, while Monaco kept its unbeaten start going.

United States forward Pulisic seemed stunned by his feat — known as an "Olimpico" — as Milan finally earned its first three points, having lost its opening two games in the new-look format.

Belgium's Brugge had to play most of the game with 10 men after Raphael Onyedika was sent off in the 40th minute but still leveled the score with a goal from Kyriani Sabbe in the 51st. Tijjani Reijnders later scored twice to give Milan the much-needed win.