Nation & World News

Pulisic scores direct from corner kick in AC Milan's Champions League match

Christian Pulisic scored direct from a corner kick to put AC Milan 1-0 up against Club Brugge in the Champions League
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic reacts after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Club Brugge at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calani)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic reacts after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Club Brugge at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calani)
6 minutes ago

MILAN (AP) — Christian Pulisic scored direct from a corner kick to put AC Milan 1-0 up against Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Pulisic surprised everyone when he curled in a kick from the left corner flag in the 34th minute.

The United States international raised his arms up and smiled broadly before being embraced by his teammates, as he laughed seeming incredulous.

Pulisic has scored seven goals this season for Milan in a fine start to the campaign. He has also weighed in with a number of assists.

If Milan beats Brugge, it would be the Rossoneri's first Champions League points of the campaign after defeats to Liverpool — when Pulisic also scoredand Bayer Leverkusen.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Club Brugge at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calani)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, not seen, scores direct from the corner his side's first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Club Brugge at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calani)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic reacts after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Club Brugge at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calani)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Club Brugge at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calani)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Slot hails 'hardest' win as Liverpool stays above Man City by beating Chelsea 2-1 in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Messi Mania helps drive record growth for MLS
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Arsenal stunned by Bournemouth and Garnacho sparks Man United comeback
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ancelotti says Mbappé 'not affected' by reports of investigation in Sweden
The Latest
Police say 11 are killed when a gasoline truck explodes near Uganda's capital12m ago
France defends restrictions on Israeli firms supplying Middle East wars and says it's not...17m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street dips to head for a rare back-to-back loss17m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Robb D. Cohen / robbsphotos.com

Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith’s funeral details for Nov. 3 and 4
Incumbent lawmaker finds race against familiar opponent harder in redrawn Georgia...
Victims identified in Sapelo Island dock gangway collapse