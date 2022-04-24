Pulisic comes on as sub to score winner for Chelsea in EPL

Pulisic has struggled to get starts in Chelsea's team in recent weeks, with Thomas Tuchel preferring a front three of Timo Werner and Mason Mount either side of Kai Havertz.

“(Pulisic) had a period when he was on a run, had the confidence, was heavily involved up front and Timo had to wait for many, many weeks,” Tuchel said.

“Puli struggled a little bit since coming back from the international break (in March) where he had three matches ... and time zones to cope with. From there he struggled energy-wise, this was my impression, on and off the pitch. It’s sometimes like this. Now we have tried to bring him back in full confidence from the bench and I am happy with the effort today and I am happy he had the chance to have this big impact with (other substitutes) Romelu and Hakim (Ziyech)."

Tuchel said on Friday that his players are “fragile," tired and running short of ideas on how to fix their ailing home form. A dismal first half devoid of any invention or quality backed that up.

Chelsea was without injured defenders Antonio Rudiger and Reece James.

Combined Shape Caption Chelsea's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring the only goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in London, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Chelsea won the match 1-0. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption Chelsea's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring the only goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in London, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Chelsea won the match 1-0. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

