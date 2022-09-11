ajc logo
X

Pujols hits 696th HR, ties A-Rod for 4th on all-time list

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) hits a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) hits a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

National & World News
1 hour ago
St. Louis slugger Albert Pujols has hit his 696th home run, tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list

PITTSBURGH (AP) — St. Louis slugger Albert Pujols hit his 696th home run Saturday night, tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list.

The 42-year-old Pujols connected in the sixth inning of the Cardinals' game at Pittsburgh.

Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart.

The 42-year-old Pujols has 22 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.

With St. Louis down 3-1, Pujols homered on a first-pitch slider from JT Brubaker. He sent a two-run shot 418 feet into the left-field bleachers at PNC Park, launched with an exit velocity of 111.2 mph.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals fans hold up a sign for Albert Pujols as he comes to bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

St. Louis Cardinals fans hold up a sign for Albert Pujols as he comes to bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals fans hold up a sign for Albert Pujols as he comes to bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Editors' Picks
ajc.com

Breakdown: No. 2 Georgia 33, Samford 01h ago
Georgia Tech linebacker Ayinde Eley (2) and defensive lineman Makius Scott (8) celebrate during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz stadium on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Georgia Tech-Western Carolina: TV, online, radio information
Former Georgia Tech safety Tariq Carpenter during a Green Bay Packers exhibition game against the Kansas City Chiefs Aug. 25, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (Evan Siegle/Green Bay Packers)

Credit: Evan Siegle

Jack Coco, Tariq Carpenter from Georgia Tech overcome odds to make Packers roster
5h ago
Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) celebrates his rushing touchdown with offensive lineman Xavier Truss (73) during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 2 Georgia gets job done against Samford
4h ago
Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) celebrates his rushing touchdown with offensive lineman Xavier Truss (73) during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 2 Georgia gets job done against Samford
4h ago
Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada #8 dribbles during the first half during the match against Toronto FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States on Saturday September 10, 2022. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)

Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United

JuanJo Purata, Thiago Almada lift Atlanta United past Toronto
58m ago
The Latest
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa looks on from the dugout prior to a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

White Sox manager La Russa cleared for Stewart's ceremony
3m ago
Trout HR 6th game in row; Ohtani blister, Angels top Astros
8m ago
British queen's death rekindles Australian republic debate
34m ago
Featured
Cobb County deputies Jonathan Koleski (left) and Marshall Ervin Jr. were killed late Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, while serving a warrant. (Courtesy of Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Department

How to help the families of Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
9h ago
Politically Georgia: How an explosion of new voters could change November
Pizza, Pints & Pigskins: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top