Pujols hits 3-run HR, Cards overcome absences, beat Jays 6-1

Gausman left after walking Tyler O’Neill in the fifth and Pujols greeted Trevor Richards with his seventh homer of the season and No. 686 for his career. Pujols ranks fifth on baseball’s homer list, 10 behind Alex Rodriguez.

An 11-time All-Star and three-time NL MVP, Pujols flied out to center in his final at-bat in the seventh.

Pitching in Toronto for the first time since June 24, 2010, Wainwright (7-8) allowed one run and five hits for his first victory since June 27 against Miami.

Bo Bichette’s two-out RBI single in the fourth scored Toronto’s lone run.

Gausman (7-8) allowed five runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. He has won just once in his past four outings.

Gorman hit an opposite-field homer off Gausman to begin the fifth, his 10th.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: C Yadier Molina (right knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday and could be activated next week, manager Oliver Marmol said. … OF Harrison Bader will be shut down for several weeks because of plantar fasciitis in his right heel, Marmol said.

MANIC MONTH

Toronto is 11-11 in July. The Blue Jays lost nine of their first 11 games this month.

RUNNING WILD

Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. swiped second in the fourth for his first stolen base of the season.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (7-8, 2.87 ERA) will start Friday’s game at Washington. RHP Aníbal Sánchez (0-2, 6.30 ERA) goes for the Nationals.

Blue Jays: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (3-5, 5.12 ERA) is expected to be activated off the injured list to start Thursday against Detroit. Kikuchi has been out since July 6 because of a strained neck. LHP Tyler Alexander (2-3, 4.05 ERA) starts for the Tigers.

___

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits a three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Brendan Donovan throws to first base for the out on Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman, right, celebrates with third base coach Ron "Pop" Warner (75) after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores on a single by Bo Bichette against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman throws to a St. Louis Cardinals batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols acknowledges the crowd prior to his first at-bat against the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)