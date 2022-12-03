Pug who went viral on TikTok for 'no bones day' dies

Jonathan Graziano posted on Instagram on Saturday that his 14-year-old dog died Friday, calling it a "day I always knew was coming but never thought it would arrive."

The little dog became famous in 2021 when Graziano began posting morning TikTok videos of Noodle deciding whether he was going to stand up or flop down in his soft dog bed. This coined the phrase “a no bones day” if Noodle decided to sleep in. Graziano would encourage his fans to follow his lead and treat themselves to soft pants and self care, which was a popular message during the COVID-19 pandemic.