Puerto Rico super PAC president sentenced in dark money case

Joseph Fuentes Fernández also served as treasurer for Salvemos a Puerto Rico — Let's Save Puerto Rico — and had raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Gov. Pedro Pierluisi's campaign.

Pierluisi is not charged in the case and has stressed that his campaign committee did not coordinate its activities with any PAC, including Salvemos a Puerto Rico. The island’s electoral comptroller’s office previously audited and cleared Pierluisi’s campaign committee.