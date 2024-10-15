Puerto Rico police investigate 8 deaths and about two dozen suspected fentanyl overdoses in one town

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — At least eight people have died in a town on Puerto Rico’s north coast in recent days after around two dozen suffered from suspected overdoses linked to drugs likely contaminated with fentanyl, police said Tuesday.

The eighth victim was a 26-year-old man who died at a hospital where he was being treated, police said in a statement.

The first victims were discovered Thursday at a public housing project and other areas in the coastal town of Arecibo.