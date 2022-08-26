ajc logo
X

Puerto Rico government to probe clashes at protest

National & World News
49 minutes ago
Puerto Rico’s governor says all aggressive incidents stemming from a protest against a private power company that operates the island’s transmission and distribution system will be investigated

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor on Friday said all aggressive incidents stemming from a protest against a private power company that operates the island’s transmission and distribution system will be investigated.

The announcement comes after media organizations denounced police who in one video appear to assault a photojournalist who was covering Wednesday’s protest. Other videos also showed clashes between police and protesters in a fog of tear gas.

The protest is the latest against Luma Energy, which recently pledged to dedicate more crews and resources to reduce the number of power outages and their duration that have angered many in this U.S. territory of 3.2 million people who are demanding that the government cancel its contract.

In a press conference on Thursday, Puerto Rico Police Commissioner Antonio López accused a small group of protesters of attacking officers with rocks and other objects, injuring four of them. He also said the incident involving the photojournalist would be investigated, with the photojournalist publicly thanking López for having called him and apologizing.

“All use of force will be investigated in-depth,” López said.

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Judge rips fake electors’ claims they shouldn’t have to testify in Trump probe 3h ago
Georgia football seeks more and more NIL support from fans
23h ago
Geoff Collins shifting substitution strategy for Georgia Tech’s defense
School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout
4h ago
School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout
4h ago
Cost of new MARTA line balloons, and construction is delayed
23h ago
The Latest
Hints of cooling prices, but Fed vows firm inflation stance
6m ago
Biden's student loan plan: What we know (and what we don't)
10m ago
Azerbaijan reclaims key city near Nagorno-Karabakh
13m ago
Featured
(Left to right) Christian Taylor,13; Paris Howard,13; Camille Harris,13; Wes Tilson,12 and Munachi Afulezi,13 take a photo in front of the SAE School basketball court on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Since June, the students have been recording temperatures of the school’s blacktop parking lot to determine if reflective paint will reduce the heat of the basketball court. (Natrice Miller/ natrice.miller@ajc.com).

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia school tests a reflective coating on the playground to cool its part of the...
5h ago
OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top