Puerto Ricans brave rain and long lines to vote in a general election that promises to be historic

Trailing González and Dalmau in polls is Jesús Manuel Ortiz of the Popular Democratic Party, which supports the island’s territorial status. Also running is Javier Jiménez of Project Dignity, a conservative party created in 2019.

Thousands of voters across the U.S. territory stood in long lines clutching umbrellas, undeterred by heavy rain.

“I feel that for the first time, there is an opportunity for change,” said Jorge Hernández, a 24-year-old arts student as he waited to cast his vote. “The bipartisanship is losing strength. I have faith that there can be real change.”

For decades, the New Progressive Party and the Popular Democratic Party would receive at least 90% of all votes, but that began to change in 2016. Newer parties are attracting more voters given Puerto Rico's economic and political turmoil while a younger generation is decrying corruption, persistent power outages and a lack of affordable housing, among other things.

Education, health and public safety also were on voters' minds as they marveled at the long lines despite the rain.

“I've never seen it like this,” said Nadja Oquendo, a 62-year-old retiree.

Faviola Alcalá, a pro surfer, said she was voting for the first time and was thrilled to see the line at her polling station.

“I love it,” she said, adding that she wants a break from Puerto Rico's two main parties and more opportunities for young people.

Among the voters who stepped out despite the rain was reggaetón superstar Bad Bunny, who has derided the pro-statehood party and made a brief appearance at Dalmau's campaign closer.

“I trust that we the people of Puerto Rico will make the right decision for the future of our people,” he told reporters.

Delayed results

Long lines were reported at several polling stations given malfunctioning voting machines and other issues, including power outages.

Some voters turned on their phone's timers to see how long they stood in line while others munched on snacks as a street vendor cried out, "Cold water! Cold water!"

Ommy González, a 25-year-old bartender who was voting for the first time, carried a fold-out chair and a water bottle.

“I'm very excited,” he said. “Obviously we want something different for the people.”

González said he wants a stronger economy and education system and denounced persistent political corruption: “Stop taking money and misspending it.”

Several voters said they were surprised at how quickly minority and new parties have become serious threats to the stronghold the two main parties have had on Puerto Rico's politics.

“I didn't see this happening so early on, but I'm glad,” said Giulianna Abreu, a 33-year-old publicist.

Long lines persisted after the official closing of polls at 5 p.m. local time Tuesday, and people already in line were allowed to vote. Results could take days. In 2020, it took officials four days to release preliminary results.

Dalmau, however, said he believed results for the governorship would be ready by late Tuesday.: “We are hopeful that this country will take a historic step."

Puerto Rico’s State Elections Commission is still counting more than 220,000 early and absentee votes, with counting starting more than two weeks later than usual. Jessika Padilla, the commission’s alternate president, said some 40% of those votes had been counted as of Monday.

“This validation process is one that we are not going to take lightly,” she said.

More than 5,000 inmates out of some 7,400 total also have voted, although it’s unclear how many of those votes have been counted.

Officials also are still receiving allegations about electoral crimes, including from people who said they received confirmations for early voting when they made no such request.

A status question and a symbolic vote

On Tuesday, voters also will be asked for a seventh time about Puerto Rico's political status. The nonbinding referendum offers three options: statehood, independence and independence with free association, under which issues like foreign affairs, U.S. citizenship and use of the U.S. dollar would be negotiated.

“We're going to work to give our people equality,” said Jenniffer González of the pro-statehood party.

Party officials have long noted that despite being a U.S. territory, Puerto Rico receives unequal treatment when it comes to Medicaid, Medicare and other federal programs.

Regardless of the referendum's outcome, a change in status requires approval from the U.S. Congress.

Some voters on Monday said that statehood is the only thing that will help pull Puerto Rico out of its slump.

In addition, Puerto Ricans on Tuesday can support Kamala Harris or Donald Trump in a symbolic vote if they wish. While Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens, those on the island are not allowed to vote in U.S. presidential elections.

____

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

AP AP

AP AP

AP AP