Publisher pulls Philip Roth bio, cuts ties with author

“Norton is permanently putting out of print our editions of ‘Philip Roth: The Biography’ and ‘The Splendid Things We Planned,’ Blake Bailey’s 2014 memoir,” the publisher announced Tuesday. “Mr. Bailey will be free to seek publication elsewhere if he chooses. In addition, Norton will make a donation in the amount of the book advance for ‘Philip Roth: The Biography’ to organizations that fight against sexual assault or harassment and work to protect survivors.”

The stunning decision follows allegations last week from former students of Bailey — who in the 1990s taught eighth grade English in New Orleans — that he had behaved inappropriately while they were in his class and later sought sexual relationships. Two former students and a publishing executive have alleged that he assaulted them.