Public now can see Benedict's tomb at St. Peter's Basilica

The remains were placed in the former tomb of Benedict's predecessor, St. John Paul II. John Paul's remains were moved up to a chapel on the main floor of the basilica following his 2011 beatification.

Some 50,000 people attended Benedict's funeral, following three days of the body's lying in state in the basilica, an event which drew nearly 200,000 viewers.

The name of Benedict, the Catholic church's 265th pontiff, was engraved on a white marble slab, the Vatican said.

The Vatican didn't say whether Pope Francis had privately visited the completed tomb of Benedict before public viewing was permitted, or might do so at some other time.

On Sunday morning, Francis was leading a ceremony for the baptism of 13 babies in the Sistine Chapel. The chapel, frescoed by Michelangelo, is the traditional setting for the baptisms, an event which closes out the Vatican's year-end ceremonies.

Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia