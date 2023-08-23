Public Enemy, Ice-T to headline free D.C. concerts, The National Celebration of Hip Hop

Hip-hop, the most popular genre in America, turns 50 this August

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

National & World News
By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
34 minutes ago
X

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hip-hop, the most popular genre in America, turned 50 this August. Born in the Bronx and spread to every corner of the world, it's hard to find the words to express the culture's influence and legacy — but, hey, that's what the music is for.

To celebrate this momentous milestone, pioneers Public Enemy and Ice-T will headline The National Celebration of Hip-Hop, free concerts held at the West Potomac Park on the National Mall in Washington D.C. on Oct. 6 and 7.

"Hip-hop is beyond, not just a musical genre," said Public Enemy 's Chuck D in a statement. "It's a cultural movement that has dominated art, fashion, politics, poetry, academia, film and every corner of the world for the past 50 years. This National Celebration brings it all together in one place for the people, by the people."

Legendary acts like Kurtis Blow, Kid ’n Play, Soulsonic Force, Roxanne Shante, CL Smooth, Melle Mel and Scorpio, The Sugarhill Gang, Peter Gunz, DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell, Mad Skillz, MC Sha-Rock, Busy Bee, Joe Ski Love, Positive K, Boogie Black, Mick Benzo will also perform. Additional acts will be announced soon.

"We are honored to continue to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop against the backdrop of America's Capitol with a free event for everyone. I can't wait to get on stage and do our thing," said Flavor Flav in a statement.

Registration for the free concert is now open at NationalCelebrationofHipHop.com. Tickets are first come, first serve. VIP packages will be available for purchase on the site as well.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES: Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell granted bond3m ago

Credit: TNS

Emory gets federal money to research mRNA immunity for cancer
4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta’s heat threatens everyone. But one group is especially at-risk
5h ago

Credit: Vantage Data Centers

New player poised to enter Atlanta’s bustling data center market
5h ago

Credit: Vantage Data Centers

New player poised to enter Atlanta’s bustling data center market
5h ago

TORPY AT LARGE
OPINION: Assaulted TV judge puts Hatchett down on lewd sheriff
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street rises as easing yields in the bond market relax the...
5m ago
Business tycoon Carlos Ghosn's rise, fall and dramatic escape is subject of new Apple TV+...
8m ago
Russia and Ukraine trade drone attacks as Kyiv claims it took out a key S-400 missile...
10m ago
Featured

RECIPE: Cool off with Quick and Easy Mexican Style Shrimp Ceviche
29m ago
First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top