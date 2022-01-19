Psychiatrist on Norway mass killer: 'You cannot trust him'

Though experts agree Breivik is highly unlikely to be released, authorities have insisted he has the same rights as any other prisoner, arguing that treating him differently would undermine the principles that underpin Norwegian society, including the rule of law and freedom of speech.

Breivik has made full use of his rights at the three-day hearing despite being held in isolation with three cells at his disposal. He said Tuesday that he had renounced violence even as he professed white supremacist views and flashed Nazi salutes.

“They give everyone a chance. Why cannot I also get a chance?” Breivik said Wednesday while questioning from his lawyer, Øystein Storrvik.

“I’ve been crushed into atoms for the last 10 years. I have changed so much that it is not possible to change anymore,” Breivik said.

Emily Krokann, a jurist with the Norwegian Correctional Service who works at the prison where Breivik is held, said Skien prison authorities believe “that there is an imminent danger that he will again commit serious crimes for which he has been convicted if he is released at the present time.”

“There is an imminent danger of violence or terror if released. The conditions are not enough to safeguard social protection,” Krokann said.

