Psych exams ordered for mother of boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana

Anderson sent multiple messages to the court this week. One asked Medlock to dismiss her case, which the judge denied. Another message notified the court that she was firing her public defender and requested to defend herself.

A telephone message seeking comment on Medlock's order was left Wednesday afternoon for Anderson's public defender.

Anderson is due back in court on April 25, with a tentative trial date scheduled for August.

U.S. Marshals arrested Anderson last month in California after she had been nearly two years on the run.

Cairo Ammar Jordan's body was discovered by a mushroom hunter in April 2022 in a wooded area about 35 miles (55 kilometers) northwest of Louisville, Kentucky.

An autopsy found that Cairo died from vomiting and diarrhea that led to dehydration, state police said. Investigators said the boy had died about a week or less before the mushroom hunter came upon the body.

A second woman charged in the case reached a plea deal with prosecutors in November.

Dawn Coleman, 41, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced to 30 years in prison with five years suspended to probation after pleading guilty to aiding, inducing or causing murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and obstruction of justice.